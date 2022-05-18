Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 18, 2022

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

Today it might be a challenging day for all Gemini born natives, but with the unique skill of managing things and people diplomatically and manipulatively, all can be turned out in a winning situation. Dear Gemini, it is best for you if you bring out the great skill of convincing people with your high intellect and wisdom and especially in your work front. People might want to take advantage of your innocence and therefore you must stay cautious of what is going around you in your surroundings. You can get benefitted from the advice of a close friend and he/she can help you bring out from some trouble. If you have made some past commitments and promises, it is time that you fulfill all of them.

Gemini Finance Today

There are big chances that your financial strength will increase today and you can also get some relieve from your money troubles and debts if any. Your expenses can rise a bit but try to spend on utility and valuable items.

Gemini Family Today

You are advised to remain low and passive in your family affairs and don’t intervene in the privacy of your family members while giving them some space. It is best if you become submissive and don’t respond to your family history of compulsiveness.

Gemini Career Today

Today you might get a valuable insight on some office related task and this can help you to better your productivity and upgrade your working style. The students of this Gemini sign shall focus more on the revision.

Gemini Health Today

With certain planetary positions in the health horoscope of Gemini sign, there is a sign of good news of a chronic illness getting better with time. You may feel much better and fitter in your body.

Gemini Love Life Today

It would be best if you take your partner or spouse on a romantic date, it could be shopping or going out for dinner or lunch. The idea shall remain to spend some quality and memorable time together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

