Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 10, '22 states, fit and happy

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Geminis are likely to stay healthy. A strict lifestyle, which includes good amount of physical activity and nutritious food, may keep you fit and happy. Professionally, you are likely to succeed. Carrying out your duties in time may impress your bosses. Your love life may be flourishing. Some of you are likely to exchange expensive gifts with your significant other. However, situations at home may be tensed. Behaviour of a youngster may need correction, causing frictions in the family. It may require financial assistance. This is likely to put a strain on your budget. Handle your money carefully to avoid losses. Avoid a journey without thorough planning and preparation. It is not advisable to invest in property as the time is not right. Graduating students are likely to receive good grades in their final exams.

Gemini Finance Today On the financial front, your day may be average, Geminis. There is likely to be a decline in your earnings, for which an additional source of income may become compulsory. Some of you may make small profits from unexpected sources.

Gemini Family Today Geminis are likely to experience emotional upheaval at home. Children might not stand up to your expectations. Health of a family elder may cause stress. Take time to handle every situation patiently to save your domestic peace.

Gemini Career Today On the professional front, the stars may be in favour of Gemini natives. You are likely to get a chance to add to your skill set by undertaking an advanced training course. Completing it may also give you a chance of promotion.

Gemini Health Today For Geminis, the day could be promising as far as health is concerned. Your high immunity may lead you to enjoy a good life. Physical activity, dietary modifications and meditation may bring a balance in your overall wellbeing.

Gemini Love Life Today For Gemini natives, the day may be quite favourable in love. You are likely to spend intimate time in the company of your beloved. Planning fun activities with your partner may spice up your love life. Revel in the moment.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON