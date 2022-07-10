Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 10, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A new purchase can find you on Seventh Heaven! A good day is foreseen for professionals. Yoga or an exercise routine will benefit. A new addition in the family is likely for some. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. You will be much in demand on the social front.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your financial condition is set to improve as new avenues to make money open up. A family youngster is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements. Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your focus may remain towards strengthening the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. You are likely to find yourself fit and full of energy today. Expect a spot of praise as boss seems happy with your performance. You can be at your snapping best and spoil the home atmosphere. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. Your example as a role model may be quoted on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those browsing the marriage market are likely to get the mate of their dreams.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Promise of financial help by a friend or associate may not materialize. Professionals are likely to make some well-heeled people their clients. Those recuperating will find their condition improving and strength returning. Family life will be most satisfying as spouse is all out to cater to your moods! Those on a vacation in warmer climes will find the weather simply marvellous.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some of you can start preparing for the summer by buying summer products. You are likely to get the approval you have been seeking so desperately. This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. Strain on the family budget cannot be ruled out. A family get-together or an outing will prove exciting. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: You will need to find some excuse to get out of office to spend time with lover!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Strict self-discipline will keep your financial planning on the tracks. Regular practice will pay rich dividends for some in a professional competition. You are likely to push yourself to get back in shape. A sibling will prove a great support as he or she extends all the help to you. Travel with family and friends will be a lot of fun.

Love Focus: Serious differences threaten to crop up in a romantic relationship

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. A subordinate may need disciplining at work. Peak physical fitness will make even strenuous activities seem like child’s play. You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. An enjoyable vacation is in store for some, but travel by road is not advised, at least not for today.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to come your way in a most unexpected manner!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those on a shopping spree are likely to add to their kitty. Those ailing can expect to be taken care of well. Flip-flop on the professional front can continue for a bit longer. You will find parents supportive in all your endeavours. A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. A property deal may prove most profitable. Gathering resources on the academic front will not be difficult.

Love Focus: A thoughtful gift by lover is likely to make your day!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A challenge on the financial front will need to be handled competently. Those in private companies can face a salary cut or cancellation of increment. Your initiative to take up some sport or physical activity is likely to lead you to peak fitness. Single mothers are likely to become more financially secure. An out-of-town trip cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: You succeed in striking friendship with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those earning big bucks are likely to splurge it on their favourite pastime.

Networking is likely to open many doors for you. Problems faced on the health front show signs of disappearing completely. It may become difficult to find time for family today. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. You are likely to spike your romance with some excitement.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Loan will be granted to fulfill a fond desire. Those feeling dissatisfied with the present job can count on some good options. Condition of someone close will show signs of improvement. A visitor is likely to infuse a lot of excitement at home. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. A lucrative assignment comes your way and can make your colleagues envious. Regular routine will keep you in good health. Your involvement on the domestic front will be much appreciated. Outdoors will help you in rejuvenating. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon.

Love Focus: Ego clash with lover is likely and threatens to turn the relationship sour.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

