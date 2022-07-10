Scorpio Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 10, '22 states, fit and cheer

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpios are likely to enjoy good health. Following a disciplined lifestyle combined with spiritual practices may keep you fit and cheerful. Your family life is likely to be harmonious. Parents may support you in your decisions, thus fortifying your interpersonal ties. However, your professional front may be a bit challenging. Not working to your full potential may keep you away from a well-deserved promotion or pay hike. Your financial front may be precarious. Investing in stocks and shares without proper knowledge may bring losses. Your romantic front may be taxing. You may have to plan exciting activities to breathe life into your uninteresting love life. For starters, a trip together to an unexplored destination may help you get closer to your significant other. Matters of property may bring huge gains. Students may perform satisfactorily in university exams.

Scorpio Finance Today Scorpios, you are likely to experience cash crunch for a brief period. However, your financial position may remain satisfactory. You may have extra reserves to meet your needs. You can look at spending a little amount on yourself.

Scorpio Family Today Scorpios are likely to go on a trip with loved ones to a tourist destination. A change of scenario may lift everyone’s spirits, bringing peace and accord in relationships. You are likely to make the most of this time together.

Scorpio Career Today On the professional front, Scorpios may lag behind colleagues due to work pressures. This may reflect in the performance. You may have quite a few pending tasks to finish in a very short span of time. You need to buckle up.

Scorpio Health Today For Scorpio natives, physical activity like jogging and cycling may keep you away from ailments. You may enjoy sound mental status as Reiki and naturopathy are likely to strengthen your core and relax your mind.

Scorpio Love Life Today On the romantic front, Scorpios are likely to charm an interesting person, with whom you may start a new relationship. However, you need to take things slow and nurture the ties or you may have to regret your decision later on.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

