Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 9,'22 states, restore peace

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Health of Capricorn natives seems excellent. Absence of ailments and worries is likely to show its positive impact on your overall physical and mental wellbeing. Your financial condition may also remain strong. Addition of a new income source, which brings good revenue, may be beneficial. Your love life is likely to go smoothly. For some, wedding bells are round the corner. However, your professional life could be upsetting. Jealous subordinates may not let you perform to your fullest capacities at work. Your domestic front may be unpredictable. Clashes over inheritance of property may keep you worked up. Defuse the situation patiently. Travelling for work purpose may require careful planning in advance to avoid hassles later. Legal property matters may bring relief and profits. Students are likely to do well academically.

Capricorn Finance Today For Capricorns, an additional income source may come your way. You must consider this to keep a steady inflow of cash coming in. Your foreign dealings may also bring profits, which may help you invest surplus money in stocks.

Capricorn Family Today On the home front, Capricorns’ vacation plans may see fruition. However, they are likely to pinch your pocket upon return. This might upset your loved ones. Constant clashes may affect your children negatively. Work to restore peace.

Capricorn Career Today On the professional front, performance of Capricorns may dip and your lack of interest is likely to show in the way you work. You may have to ramp up your efforts to impress your bosses and secure your chances of a promotion.

Capricorn Health Today For Capricorn natives, minor ailments troubling in the past may vanish. You are likely to enjoy good health and stick to your routine activities to stay fit. Meditation may strengthen your core and diet changes may keep you in shape.

Capricorn Love Life Today For single Capricorns, a new and exciting romance with someone interesting is on the cards. Those in love are likely to be pleased with the way their romantic relationship may shape up. Expect some good news from your beloved.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Sandy Brown

