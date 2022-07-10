Aries Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 10,'22 states, moderate day

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) For Aries natives, the day may be quite moderate. It may not be a very bright day professionally. You may require concentrated efforts to advance in the organisation. On the home front, there are likely to be fluctuations. You may feel stressed out as family expectations increase. It might have an impact on your health. To unwind and maintain calm, try yoga and meditation. A few lifestyle modifications may also improve general wellbeing. You are likely to disregard your romantic life. This may make your partner feel bad. Make efforts to mend the gap. Your financial situation seems fragile. Lack of a secondary income source may result in a crisis-like situation. However, travelling to a spiritual location may assist you in finding peace and calm. Real estate deals can be risky. With their strong performances, students are likely to spread joy at home.

Aries Finance Today For Arians, the day may be moderate as your financial condition remains average. Rise in your income is likely. There may be small profits from an ancestral property, but that is also likely to be temporary.

Aries Family Today On the domestic front, there may be some clashes amongst family members over trivial issues. Misunderstandings are likely to keep the homely atmosphere tensed. Make efforts to bring back normalcy with patience.

Aries Career Today Aries natives need to think on the feet on the professional front to stay ahead of your envious colleagues. You may have to take responsibility for the work you have done as your promotion is likely to greatly depend on it.

Aries Health Today Aries natives need to pay attention to the warning signs of the body or it could aggravate your health conditions. Light exercises, coupled with meditation and yoga, and dietary modifications are likely to bring you relief.

Aries Love Life Today Some Aries natives are likely to start an exciting romance with a colleague. However, you may have to keep the relationship secret until you decide to take it to the next level. Your beloved may be supportive of your decision.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

