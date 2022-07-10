Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily prediction for July 10, '22 states, surprises

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) For Sagittarians, the day begins well professionally. You may be given leadership roles, which may also bring a raise in salary. Your health may be good. Balanced diet and sporting activities may keep you fit and fine and in a happy mental state. Your love life may be blossoming. A surprise gift from your significant other is likely to make your day! However, your domestic front may be testing. Arguments over trivial issues may keep the homely atmosphere tensed. Make efforts to restore normalcy. You may need to keep a tab on your finances as upsetting your budget may bring monetary losses. Undertaking a road trip for business or adventure may not be advisable at this time. Issues related to a disputed property also need to be put off for another day as the time is not auspicious to deal in such matters. Students may perform beyond expectations.

Sagittarius Finance Today Sagittarius natives may have to clear off your old debts first to invest in a new money-spinning business that comes your way today. You may spend on items of luxury, which is likely to deplete your cash reserves. Keep a tap on expenses.

Sagittarius Family Today On the domestic front, not keeping your promise to your loved ones may ruin the harmonious atmosphere. Family members may demand your attention. Spending time with young and old alike is likely to restore peace at home.

Sagittarius Career Today Sagittarians, your professional know-how is likely to help you sail through on your career front with ease. Colleagues may lend a helping hand in times of need. Your bosses may be impressed with your dedication and commitment.

Sagittarius Health Today On the health front, dietary disorders may start to improve for Sagittarius natives. This may bring change in your wellbeing. Jogging may prove beneficial. However, overdoing an activity is likely to cause trouble in the long run.

Sagittarius Love Life Today On the romantic front, mutual trust, understanding and intimacy are likely to grow between you and your significant other, Sagittarians. This is likely to strengthen your ties, which is likely to soon turn into a lifelong bond.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Bottle Green

: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON