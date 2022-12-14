Gemini Horoscope Today, December 14, 2022: An active day ahead

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It is the perfect day to engage in sports. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you are highly active today and participating in your favorite sport will enhance your health and well-being. You are highly stable mentally and you can see the benefits reflected in your work today. If you are preparing for an interview, this is the perfect day for you. There are high chances of you cracking the interview for your dream job today as the stars are perfectly aligned. You should be cautious about your investments today so that you can earn positive returns in the future. If you are planning to purchase a property, it is advisable to delay the process until next week and you will achieve the expected results. It is highly advisable to be sensitive to family matters today.

Gemini Finance Today

You should be very cautious about your investments today. You have earned decent returns from your past investments, but those did not meet your expectations. An investment in the stock market will earn you average returns today. Any property-related decisions should be postponed until next week.

Gemini Family Today

You need to be highly patient and sensitive while dealing with your family today. There is a high chance of you getting into an argument with your sibling regarding a family decision. It is advisable to seek your parents’ help and try to settle the situation with a cool head.

Gemini Career Today

Today there is a high chance of you getting your dream job. Make sure to prepare well for the interview and present yourself with full confidence. You can do wonders with your performance at work today.

Gemini Health Today

You love sports and today is the day you should dedicate yourself to your favourite sport. You are highly active today and your mental stability will bring you success in any physical activity you participate in. Make sure to stick to a protein-rich diet today.

Gemini Love Life Today

You should consider taking your partner out for a romantic dinner tonight. This will greatly impress them and will increase your chances of receiving a positive response to a long-planned proposal. Make sure to gift something special to your loved one tonight.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

