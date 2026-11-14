Gemini Horoscope Today, November 14, 2026: A new partnership or marriage proposal could open an exciting chapter

A partner or business contact will be central to your day, with a new association possible. For unmarried readers, a marriage proposal may come up, while young couples could reconnect after a long gap. These possibilities will give conversations a sense of personal importance. The Moon in Sagittarius in your seventh house all day makes other people's positions especially relevant to your plans. You will want to hear what someone close has to say before deciding how you feel about the next step. The day also favors movement in legal matters, with a favorable development possible. You will be drawn into important dealings and take a greater interest in what can develop through cooperation. A discussion about the future may hold your attention beyond the immediate exchange, bringing a shared plan into sharper focus.
Gemini Love Horoscope Today
Your affection toward your spouse will grow, and you will feel more conscious of the comfort of having someone alongside you. A conversation about home will carry emotional weight because it touches the life you share. Venus debilitated in Virgo in your fourth house moves from direct to retrograde and back to direct during the day, bringing affection and domestic comfort into focus alongside an interest in pleasure spending. Young couples who have spent time apart have a chance of reunion. For unmarried readers, a prospective match is possible, and marriage may become a more absorbing subject of conversation. You will take greater pleasure in discussing everyday life together. The feeling of closeness may grow through attention to each other's ordinary concerns.
Gemini Career Horoscope Today
Businesspeople may find a new partner or an opportunity that deserves consideration. A discussion about working together will hold your attention, especially where each person's contribution matters to the next step. Jupiter in Leo in your third house supports courage and effort today: your own initiative will matter, and results will follow action. A task that has remained at the discussion stage may feel ready for your involvement.
Students will need to work hard for good marks, with sustained application carrying more weight than initial enthusiasm. Your children may also show greater courage when approaching something demanding. Begin the task you can personally move forward. The day's opportunities are likely to become clearer through engagement with the actual work, including the effort required to carry an idea beyond its first conversation.
Gemini Money Horoscope Today
Support or money from your in-laws is possible, and family resources will become a subject of interest. You will think about how shared contributions affect the comfort of the household. A possible business association will also draw your attention to what each person can bring to it. Domestic pleasures will appeal, making spending on comfort more tempting. The day favors a measured approach to household purchases. Financial help remains a possibility, while your present resources will stay central to the plans you discuss.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today
Your health needs careful attention today. Watch the tendency to let an absorbing relationship or work discussion displace your usual health routine. Other people's concerns will hold your interest, and a settled home setting may appeal when the day feels crowded. Give your usual care a definite place in the schedule. Your desire for domestic comfort may grow after extended conversations or concentrated work, and you will welcome a quieter stretch at home.
Tip for the Day: Start the task yourself, then give an important partnership discussion proper attention.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More