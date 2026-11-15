Gemini Horoscope Today, November 15, 2026: Familiar tasks and family support may help restore balance

A major decision will feel harder to judge today, so watch the urge to settle it while upset. Some results may disappoint you and affect your mood, making an ordinary setback feel more absorbing than usual. The Moon in Capricorn in your eighth house all day brings Chandrashtama, with a low or restless mood that makes routine work the better fit. You will prefer having something familiar to do while your feelings settle. There is also a hopeful financial possibility: money held up for a long time may finally reach you. Your children will perform well and support you, bringing a welcome family moment into a changeable day. Helping someone in need will give your attention a useful place to go.
Gemini Love Horoscope Today
Family support will matter more than a busy social schedule. Your children will give you reason to feel pleased, and their support will be especially welcome when another result has left you unsettled. You will want a conversation that feels straightforward and familiar. In a close relationship, your mood will influence how much you feel like saying, with a quieter company holding more appeal than an elaborate plan. A shared everyday activity will suit you well. The day's emotional center will be the reassurance of belonging to people whose presence feels familiar. Your response to that support will become warmer as you stop turning the disappointing matter over in your mind.
Gemini Career Horoscope Today
Routine work will suit you better than a major professional decision. A task you already know how to handle will offer a useful structure, especially when your concentration feels uneven. The Sun in Libra, your fifth house, is direct and debilitated, putting seniors, authority and self-respect in focus around study and creative work. You will be conscious of how your effort is assessed, and an ordinary comment will occupy more of your thoughts today. Students will find revision more comfortable than trying to force a major breakthrough. Your children's good performance remains a bright point. Rahu in Aquarius, your ninth house, stirs restlessness and sudden interest in learning or a different viewpoint. A new subject will catch your attention, even while familiar work remains the steadier occupation.
Gemini Money Horoscope Today
Money that has been stuck for a long time may finally arrive. That possibility will bring an old financial matter back into focus, though the payment itself remains uncertain. You will feel more interested in what the money would make possible once the subject comes up. The day favors a calculated risk within work you understand, where the likely cost and purpose are clear. Helping someone in need will also appeal, and a small act of assistance will feel meaningful. Keep today's financial decisions separate from the mood created by a disappointing result. Your attention will move between the hope of recovering money and the practical business of managing what is already available.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today
Your well-being will be closely tied to the pace of the day. Restlessness will make a crowded schedule feel more demanding, while ordinary routines will offer something steady to follow. A quiet break will appeal after an absorbing conversation or a task that has taken longer than expected. You will have less appetite for constant stimulation and more interest in familiar surroundings. An act of help will bring emotional satisfaction, especially when it involves something simple and useful. By evening, you will want room to let the day's mixed feelings settle.
Tip for the Day: Stay with familiar tasks and give unsettled feelings time before deciding anything.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More