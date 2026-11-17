Work will bring hurdles today, and a slightly low mood will make familiar duties feel more manageable than a major decision. Saturn in Pisces, your tenth house, is retrograde, increasing workload and accountability while making steady delivery visible. You will be conscious of what remains to be done, particularly when a task takes longer than expected. The day's pace will improve in feeling as your attention turns towards learning or an elder's perspective. The Moon begins the day in Capricorn in your eighth house, bringing Chandrashtama and a low or restless mood; later in the afternoon it moves into Aquarius in your ninth house, bringing a teacher, an elder or a journey into focus and restoring a good mood for study. This shift will give your mind a more constructive place to settle. An ordinary responsibility will provide useful structure while your feelings move through the earlier unease.
Gemini Love Horoscope Today
A difference of opinion with your spouse will lead to an argument, making this a difficult day for love. You will feel more sensitive to how a point is expressed, and a familiar disagreement will take up more emotional space than usual. Watch sharp speech creating an unnecessary problem. Keep your reply brief when the conversation becomes heated. Venus in Virgo, your fourth house, is debilitated, bringing a wish for affection and domestic comfort that will sit awkwardly beside today's friction. You will still want closeness at home, even while finding it difficult to express that wish smoothly. Later, a calmer subject will feel easier to discuss than the disagreement itself.
Gemini Career Horoscope Today
Work obstacles will require patient attention, and the pressure to account for your progress will remain high. A task already under way will be a better fit for the earlier hours than a large new commitment. The day favors a calculated risk at work only where the ground is familiar and the responsibility clear. Your delivery will show through steady effort, even if the experience feels laborious. Students will find their mood more receptive later in the afternoon. A teacher's explanation or an elder's perspective will give study a clearer direction. You will feel more interested in understanding the subject once the earlier mental restlessness eases. Completion will come through returning to the task in front of you, with each finished portion making the workload easier to judge.
Gemini Money Horoscope Today
Comfort spending will have an emotional appeal today. Something intended to make home feel more pleasant will attract your attention, especially after a demanding exchange or a slow stretch at work. The financial mood will therefore be tied closely to how settled you feel. Familiar commitments will be easier to assess than a major fresh decision during the earlier part of the day. A later conversation will help you put a money question into context. You will be more interested in what an expense offers in daily use once your mood becomes less restless.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today
Your mood will run slightly low, with periods of restlessness making it harder to feel fully at ease. Everyday self-care will have more value than trying to fill every spare moment. Travel and the daily commute will call for an unhurried pace. By later afternoon, learning or a thoughtful conversation will give your attention a more comfortable direction. Familiar surroundings will feel appealing, especially when the working day has demanded repeated effort. Quiet recovery time will be welcome at home.
Tip for the Day: Keep today's difficult conversation brief, and return to familiar work afterwards calmly.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More