News about your children could bring a cheerful moment at home and add to your own standing. Recognition for them is possible, giving the family something pleasing to discuss. The day is likely to be favorable overall, with fortune supporting your efforts and a brighter mood around learning. Jupiter in Leo, your third house, makes your own initiative effective: action will bring results, so a task you begin has a useful chance to move forward. You will feel more willing to get involved when there is something definite to do. Home life will provide an emotional backdrop to that activity, with pride in the younger members of the family occupying your thoughts.
Gemini Love Horoscope Today
Your marriage may feel strained, making the tone of a conversation especially important. Mars in Leo, your third house, adds drive to your exchanges but also brings heat and a short temper. You will have plenty you want to say, and an ordinary discussion may feel more charged if you speak too quickly. Watch your tone with your spouse. Gentleness will give the conversation a better chance of staying useful.
The day will contain reasons for happiness elsewhere, yet you will still feel the need to be understood at home. Taking the time to hear each other will matter as much as expressing your own position.
Gemini Career Horoscope Today
You will be in a good mood for study, with learning feeling more inviting than usual. The Moon in Aquarius in your ninth house all day brings a teacher, an elder, or a journey into focus and encourages your interest in understanding more. Guidance will give you something useful to consider, especially when you can connect it with a task you are already doing. Your own initiative will remain central to progress.
The day favors starting the work that has been waiting for your attention and following the first step with another practical effort. Professional activity is likely to benefit from that willingness to begin. You will feel more engaged once you are working on something concrete, and a conversation about learning will stay with you after it ends.
Gemini Money Horoscope Today
You could earn more than you expect, giving the day a welcome financial possibility. Fortune will remain on your side, though the earnings picture still calls for the language of possibility. The day favors effort connected with income, particularly where your own action can move a task along. You will be interested in what your work can produce and how an encouraging result would fit into your plans.
A better-than-expected amount would feel especially satisfying because it would sit alongside a generally favorable day. Money will give you a reason to stay engaged with what you are doing, while the strongest practical opening remains the work you can actually begin.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today
Your health will remain fine, although your mind may feel unsettled. That combination will make the day feel active internally even when you are physically comfortable. You will enjoy having a lesson or a practical task to occupy your attention. The prospect of pleasant family news will also give your thoughts somewhere happier to turn.
There will be enough energy for ordinary duties, but mental ease may come and go. A familiar routine will suit this mixed mood, especially when the day’s conversations leave you with several things to think about after work is finished.
Tip for the Day: Begin the task within reach, and keep your voice gentle during domestic conversations.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More