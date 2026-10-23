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Gemini Horoscope Today, October 23, 2026: A remarkably fresh perspective can help you make much wiser and calmer choices

Gemini Horoscope Today: Learning, practical planning, and clear communication may help you manage professional demands very well.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026, 03:56:17 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Gemini Horoscope Today
Gemini Horoscope Today

Give yourself room to think before the day's responsibilities gather pace. The day begins with the Moon in Aquarius in your ninth house, supporting learning and reflection, provided you evaluate advice instead of accepting it on reputation alone. A religious or cultural activity may offer perspective, while a conversation with an experienced relative could raise a useful question. Later in the afternoon, the Moon moves into Pisces in your tenth house, shifting the focus toward work and responsibility. Use any fresh insight to organise a manageable task. Rahu in Aquarius, your ninth house, and Ketu in Leo, your third house, are retrograde, encouraging you to distinguish an impressive explanation from information you can verify directly. Before forwarding a message or changing travel plans, check the original details. You do not need to resolve every difference of opinion today. Leave space between morning commitments and afternoon duties, especially if commuting is involved. A modest plan may serve you better than an ambitious schedule without room to adjust.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Warmth may come through ordinary companionship rather than a grand romantic gesture. Share a meal without checking messages, or ask your partner about a concern you have not fully understood. Venus in Libra, your fifth house, is retrograde in its own sign, encouraging you to revisit an activity you once enjoyed together without expecting the old mood to return immediately. Children may offer encouragement through their enthusiasm or willingness to discuss their studies. Acknowledge their efforts before suggesting improvements. If you are single, a familiar conversation may appeal to you, but allow present behaviour to guide your expectations. Explain afternoon work commitments early so that silence is not mistaken for disinterest.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Use the earlier part of the day to clarify what you need to learn, then turn your attention toward practical completion as responsibilities increase. Students may benefit from reviewing a worked example before attempting questions independently. Saturn in Pisces, your tenth house, is retrograde, making accountability and consistent delivery important ongoing themes. Today, confirm who is responsible for a shared assignment before accepting another task. Revisit an unfinished commitment without treating every correction as criticism. Business owners considering a new venture can test customer interest, review operating costs, or prepare a small trial instead of rushing into a full launch. Keep meeting notes brief but specific, especially when someone has requested changes to a deadline or document.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

A steady routine may help you manage the shift from a reflective morning to a more demanding afternoon. Eat before a long meeting or commute rather than leaving meals to chance. If reading and screen work occupy much of your day, change positions and take short movement breaks. You do not need to turn exercise into another performance target; a comfortable walk may be enough. Keep the evening reasonably quiet if you feel mentally crowded. Preparing a few things for tomorrow may help you stop working and settle down more easily.

Tip for the Day: Check useful advice against your circumstances before changing an existing commitment.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Gemini Horoscope Today, October 23, 2026: A remarkably fresh perspective can help you make much wiser and calmer choices
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