Here's a complete guide to reading tarot cards for yourself

Here is a complete guide to reading a tarot card. 1.Picking a Deck There are differences between regular playing cards and tarot cards. Tarot decks usually have more cards, each with a picture that means something. These decks come in different styles and themes. The most important thing is to get a tarot deck that you like. Get one that you'll enjoy using and practising with. If you're superstitious about buying your own deck, you can ask someone to get one for you. Tarot Cards ( Representational Image)(Pixabay)

2. Choose Like Choosing a Roommate

Think of picking a deck like choosing a roommate. Look at decks in local stores or online. If possible, hold the deck before you buy it. You can find tarot decks online at places like Little Red Tarot, Rite of Ritual, and Llewellyn. If you're new to tarot, consider a deck that comes with a guidebook.

3. Suggested Decks

One deck to think about is the Rider Waite tarot deck, known for being beginner-friendly. The Modern Witch tarot deck gives a new twist to the Rider Waite. The Akamara tarot deck focuses on African spiritual practices. The Tarot Illuminati deck has colourful cards with detailed art.

4. Getting to Know Your Deck

A tarot deck has 78 cards, split into two parts: major arcana and minor arcana. The major arcana cards are about big life events. The minor arcana cards deal with everyday things. Minor arcana cards are divided into four groups: cups, wands, swords, and pentacles. Each group has numbered cards and court cards.

5. Ask a Question

Tarot readings help you explore questions about yourself. The aim is to reflect on possible answers. Keep your questions open-ended. Clear and concise questions about who, what, where, and how are great. Avoid questions about "why" because things can change. Tarot can help with big or small life questions.

6. Preparing Your Space

Set the mood for your tarot reading in a way that feels right for you. Some people use special tablecloths, candles, or crystals. Many readers cleanse their area with sprays or incense.

7. Shuffling and Cutting

Shuffle the deck while thinking about your question. Stop when you're ready for an answer. Cut the deck into smaller decks and restack them randomly. Your cards are now ready to pull.

8. Pulling the Cards

There are different ways to pull tarot cards. You can pull them intuitively or in specific arrangements called spreads. For beginners, a one-card spread is simple. A three-card spread is also common, where each card has a meaning.

9. Learning About the Cards

A tarot deck has minor arcana cards and major arcana cards. Minor arcana cards are about smaller issues, and major arcana cards are about bigger life events. Learn about suits like cups, wands, swords, and pentacles. Court cards like king, queen, page, and knight represent different things.

10. Understanding Major Arcana

Major arcana cards, like the Star or the Lovers, represent big life events. They might seem intimidating, but take your time to understand their meanings. For example, the Death card doesn't always mean something bad. It could suggest an end to something in your life.

11. Learning to Read Tarot

Learn about different suits and their meanings. Cups are about emotions, wands represent energy, swords show how you think, and pentacles are about the physical world. Court cards have meanings like youth or adulthood. Major arcana cards represent major life events. Take your time to learn and understand each card's meaning.