Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 27 to September 2, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Chariot

Career: Strength

Your dedication and willingness to learn will be recognized and appreciated professionally. Make sure to prioritize quality time with your family, nurturing your relationships and creating precious memories. Strategic investments in specific stocks will yield favourable financial returns. Your love life may pose challenges, requiring patience and understanding to overcome them. It’s essential to prioritize rest and self-care to regain energy and maintain good health. Take the time to relax and enjoy visiting a relative’s place, embracing the warmth of family connections. While renovating your property, be prepared for possible objections from a neighbour or co-owner. Students need to avoid distractions to stay focused.

Lucky Number : 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Justice

Lack of determination in professional life may hinder your progress in achieving set targets. It is important to heed parental advice and work towards creating a harmonious atmosphere at home. Watch for attractive mutual fund schemes that can enhance your financial situation. Be cautious about making impulsive commitments in love, as they can negatively impact your reputation. Maintaining an active lifestyle will be crucial in preserving your excellent health. Consider planning a journey to a famous historical place that will excite your kids. You may be one step closer to acquiring a desirable property but proceed cautiously. Be careful in decision-making, where using your mind rather than your heart will be beneficial.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Strength

Career: The Hanged Man

Ensure that you allocate time to build rapport with your team members. Try and utilize your professional expertise for better collaborations. Family disputes may leave you unsettled, but ensure it doesn’t adversely affect your children. Business owners can expect to generate profits through new contacts and networking. Allow yourself to indulge in fantasies as you enjoy the company of a newfound love interest. As your mental outlook improves, you will experience better sleep and a sense of peace. Although vacations are meant to be fun-filled and relaxing, be mindful of hectic schedules that may disrupt your plans. You may be able to take possession of a previously booked property. Take advantage of what comes your way. Students can undertake tours to enrich their experiences.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: The Emperor

Career: King of Coins

Things may remain favourable for you all week. Your positive attitude may benefit your professional growth, but avoid overloading yourself. Your family members are likely to offer strong support. The week could bring financial gains, even from risky ventures. Embark on a romantic journey for a chance to enhance your love life. Improved health may lead to reduced medication. Enjoy travel with a loved one, if possible. You could expect a good price for the property sale. Reconnect with an old friend, reminiscing sweet memories. Make the most of any limited travel opportunities that may arise. You may get to meet an old acquaintance at a family function. Students may get some valuable international exposure.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: Two of Wands

You may win over superiors at work, increasing your chances of obtaining something important. Don’t forget to prioritize your family life, as negligence in this area could have costly consequences. There may be profitable opportunities for you to clinch deals in land, vehicles, or jewellery. Due to other engagements, you might have limited time for romance. Maintaining control over mood swings is important, as it can impact your overall health. While travelling with kids can be challenging, careful planning can reduce the chaos. Being too picky in your investment plans could result in losing your desired property. You may find that many of your dreams are coming true thanks to excellent planning. Students may get valuable credit for executing a research project well.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: World

Career: Judgement

Staying positive at the workplace can pave the way for immense success. Expressing appreciation to your life partner can bring new life and vitality into your relationship. While there may be some monetary problems, you could find ways to manage and avoid financial crises. It’s important to recognize the significance of love in your life and value your romantic partner. Your health may be normal but don’t take it for granted; take the necessary precautions. Consider taking a break and embarking on a holiday to a desirable destination for rejuvenation. Investing in overseas plans may impact your bank balance, so weigh the options carefully. You may enjoy sheer pleasure and fun if you take a long drive. Students may get good news on the scholarship front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Magician

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

Some working professionals may get a chance to impress company higher-ups. Encouraging news on the domestic front is likely to uplift your spirits. It is advisable to seek guidance from a financial expert before investing money. In matters of romance, you have the potential to enjoy a loving and fulfilling relationship, so cherish each other’s company. There is a possibility that you can overcome a bad habit and improve your health. Take the opportunity to go on an enjoyable long drive with friends. For property owners, finding good tenants may be achievable. However, caution is essential, as carelessness could inadvertently aid hidden enemies. You may shine in an important competitive examination.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Ten of Coins

Mood: Temperance

Career: Three of Swords

Those new to the job may get guidance or counsel from seniors for oversights at work. By actively participating and enjoying the company of your family members, you can strengthen your family bonds. It is crucial to make wise investments this week to maximize your returns. However, there is a possibility of experiencing disappointment in your romantic endeavours. It is important to avoid impulsive behaviour as it may lead to health problems. While the excitement for a vacation is high, planning and organizing your trip is equally important. Despite some delays, the construction of your house or apartment is likely to be completed soon. As a result, your improved appearance will enhance your overall personality.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: The Empress

Career: The Fool

Your excellent family dynamics contribute to a harmonious domestic atmosphere. The week presents a promising opportunity to make maximum financial investments. You can enjoy a delightful date with your partner in a small, cosy restaurant. Taking care of your digestive system through regular massages can benefit your overall health. If you face a difficult situation at your workplace, it is advisable to rely on your patience and resilience to overcome it. It is advisable to avoid travelling alone and prioritize safety and companionship. There are bright prospects of acquiring property for some individuals. Furthermore, achieving academic success is highly likely and expected for dedicated students. Remain alert against elements trying to tarnish your image on the social front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Six of Coins

Bright prospects await on the professional front as you venture into uncharted territories. The family front may appear a bit disturbing due to your unusual behaviour. It is crucial to exercise caution and thorough research before making any financial investments. Hasty decisions could jeopardize your hard-earned money. Spending quality time with your partner will allow you to focus on nurturing romance. You may manage and control your weight through natural means successfully. Planning and enjoying a vacation is highly recommended and on the horizon for you. Dealing with property matters may bring some financial concerns and dampen your spirits. It will be essential to be meticulous and diligent in your academic pursuits.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Ten of Cups

Your expertise at work may position you as a guide for your subordinates, earning their respect and admiration. However, be mindful of your changed attitude, as it may disrupt the harmonious atmosphere within your family. Long-term investments should be cautiously approached, and it is advisable to exercise restraint in this regard. You can lay the foundation for a lasting bond by nurturing a romantic relationship. Taking care of your health through fasting can have immense benefits. While travelling, prioritize your safety and remain vigilant. Purchasing a home through a loan may not be the most suitable decision for you now. It is an auspicious time to participate in social and religious functions, immersing yourself in the joyous atmosphere.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Temperance

Career: Knight of Swords

You may succeed in strengthening discipline among colleagues on the professional front. Your efforts to improve your family bonds will be rewarded with respect and trust from your loved ones. Be prepared for high expenses, but rest assured that they will consolidate your finances. The newfound love in your life will fuel your romantic imagination, taking it to new heights. Take preventive measures to alleviate any nasal allergy symptoms you may experience. Plan and organize an outing to unwind and enjoy some quality time. There is a possibility of sealing a property deal by providing advance payment. However, it is important to recognize the significance of reaching out to others in need. Students will need to manage their workload to improve their scores in an exam.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

