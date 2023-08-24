The World Tarot Card: A guide to upright and reversed meaning with love, career and love

The World tarot card simply means the world at your feet. The card carries a profound message that echoes the notion that we are architects of our own reality. The World tarot card symbolizes the power we possess to craft our personal worlds exactly as we envision them. Its appearance in a reading is a blessing, indicating that the universe is poised to offer opportunities, and it is up to us to seize them. The World Tarot Card.(Pixabay)

For those who resonate with the Law of Attraction, the World card embodies this concept perfectly, signifying our ability to shape our lives through our thoughts and intentions. Let's delve into the rich tapestry of meanings encapsulated within the World tarot card.

Meaning of the World Tarot Card?

World Upright Keywords: Great achievement, positivity, manifestation, travel, success, fulfilment, belonging.

World Reversed Keywords: Failure, loss, boredom, burden, stagnation, laziness, lack of enthusiasm.

As the final card in the Major Arcana, the World card is a culmination of the tarot journey. It represents the earth element and is ruled by Saturn, symbolizing structure, organization, and justice. This card features a woman encircled in a wreath, reflecting completion. Four figures—angel, eagle, bull, and lion—occupy each corner, representing the four fixed signs of the zodiac and divine beings.

Meaning of the World Tarot Card Symbol

The woman embodies the cycle of life and our progression through life events. She signifies the promise of return, signifying the gratification that comes from a job well done. Often recognized as Mother Nature, she is the creator of all living things and a reminder of our ability to create and shape our world.

The women in the card stand for how life goes in circles, with different things happening. She shows that when we do something well, we feel proud and satisfied, like we've finished a job.

Upright Meaning

Drawing the World card in an upright position is a positive omen. It signifies that lessons have been absorbed and translated into constructive action. Success is within reach or already attained, depending on its position within the spread. The World card affirms your capacity to make wise decisions, underscoring the importance of trusting your intuition.

World Reversed Meaning

The appearance of the reversed World card signals a need for introspection. It's not a time for panic but a call to assess your current situation. This card is associated with energy, or lack thereof. It encourages you to break free from stagnation, laziness, or unfulfilling routines.

The World Tarot Card in Love and Relationships

Upright: For love readings, the upright World card is a favourable sign of stability and contentment. It signals a balanced and harmonious relationship, where trust and mutual respect thrive. This card can suggest taking your relationship to the next level or planning for the future.

Reversed: In its reversed position, the World card urges you to address any complacency or lack of enthusiasm in your relationship. It's a call to revive the spark and address any underlying issues. Consider what's missing and take action to rekindle the connection.

The World Tarot Card in Career

Upright: When drawn upright in a career reading, the World card signifies accomplishment and recognition. It indicates a period of achievement and encourages you to appreciate your progress. This card prompts you to find a balance between ambition and savouring the rewards of your hard work.

Reversed: In a career context, the reversed World card suggests that it's time to evaluate your current path. If you're feeling unfulfilled or stagnant, it's crucial to initiate change. Refocus your efforts, explore new opportunities, and reconnect with your ambitions.

The World Tarot Card in Finance

Upright: An upright World card in a financial reading is a positive indicator of financial security and accomplishment. It encourages you to take pride in your financial stability and appreciate your accomplishments. This card emphasizes the importance of finding contentment beyond material wealth.

Reversed: In its reversed position, the World card advises against taking financial risks. It prompts you to reevaluate your relationship with material possessions and focus on consistent, prudent choices. Reflect on what truly matters and make decisions aligned with your long-term goals.

The World tarot card serves as a powerful reminder of our role as creators of our destinies. It urges us to harness our intentions, make mindful choices, and manifest our desires. Whether in matters of love, career, or finance, the World card encourages balance, introspection, and action. It is a card of fulfilment, reminding us that we hold the power to shape our personal worlds according to our deepest aspirations.