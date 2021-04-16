Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 16

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): A piece of good news awaits some in the property market. You may have to face a busy schedule on the professional front. You are likely to have a good time in the company of your near and dear ones today. A plan on the home front may get you all excited. You will be able to cut on time in travelling to a distant destination by taking a better route.

Love Focus: Those longing for love are likely to find someone interesting.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may be especially chosen to head a committee or some other governing body. Spread a word if you wish to sell an old property. You are likely to be much in demand on the professional front. Sometimes it is best to overlook the shortcomings of others in order to maintain the domestic harmony. Your own resolve will keep you fit and energetic. Those playing the stocks need to be careful.

Love Focus: Lover’s happy mood is likely to make this day extra special.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your efforts on the professional front may not get immediate results but promise to be encouraging. Success is foreseen for those seeking an easy loan. Delay is foreseen in a journey, so better plan things accordingly. Getting resigned to fate may have its own benefits. You are set to enjoy a family gathering today. Someone arriving from overseas can get you all excited.

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front are envisaged.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A new diet is likely to give magical results. A good financial health is assured. You may find someone’s attitude at work against your interests, but things will eventually get better. Pending log on the academic front is likely to make you sit for extra hours. Efforts made on the social front are likely to bag you appreciation and recognition. You may be at risk of getting drawn into an argument with a family member and get unnecessarily stressed.

Love Focus: Everything appears to be rosy on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Leo (July 23-August 23): A loan that you were seeking is likely to be approved. Keep a check on the weather if travelling too far. An ancestral property is likely to come in your name. Health appears to be excellent. A matter you are finding it difficult to come to terms with may make you suffer some more on the family front. Take a little easy on the professional front as your suggestions may not be whole heartily accepted.

Love Focus: It is the right time to propose the one you like.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your popularity is set to rise on the social front. Looking up someone you have not met in years is possible today. You will be able to derive much satisfaction from helping out someone on the family front. An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome amount. Things do not appear to be too good on the professional front.

Love Focus: Lover may not be open to anything and everything you say; so weigh your words properly.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Financially, you may experience a surge in your earnings. Someone is likely to mentor you to stay fit. Avoid making decisions in a hurry on the property front. There are times that you wish would never end, but everything that begins must also end, so relax and be happy! Seeking expert guidance for an ongoing project at work will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Lover’s not so good mood is likely to upset the day.

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A few good words of your well-wishers will work wonders in keeping you in a positive frame of mind today. You will be able to master a complex skill on the academic front. Acquiring a major item may take some more time as you may remain in the saving mode. You may have to revert to someone on the professional front real fast, if you want to take advantage of an opportunity.

Love Focus: Love life appears to be moderate today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini, Libra

Be careful of: Aries





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Money given to someone may turn out to be a bad loan. Changing weather may get you, if you do not take adequate precautions. Office politics may prove mentally stressful but you would still be able to manage things. You may feel upset regarding someone’s plight on the domestic front, but little you can do about it. Don’t be rash in paying for some service that you have not checked in detail, as you may not get things rectified afterwards.

Love Focus: Small chitter-chatters are likely to keep you occupied all day long.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Travel plans may be shelved at the last minute. Investments done in the past materialise assuring a good bank balance. A person you are fond of is likely to suggest something exciting on the domestic front. Homemakers are likely to put their ideas into practice by renovating their house. Don’t leave anything half baked at work as it may go against you.

Love Focus: A fun-filled activity with someone close is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A change of scene is foreseen and may take some on a short journey. A word of praise from someone important is in store for you on the social front. Your innovative ideas are likely to be implemented at work. Networking will help you in getting a coveted post. Wait ends for those searching for a better accommodation. Your concern is likely to touch someone’s heart on the family front.

Love Focus: Avoid committing things that you are not able to deliver on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Truth about someone may dawn on you finally and help you look at the other side of the coin. Those undertaking overseas journey are likely to enjoy the trip besides certain challenges. You will manage to take a step closer to clinching the deal on the professional front. Once you set your mind regarding a financial decision, you achieve it, so don’t get disheartened by the long wait.

Love Focus: Lover may get in the mood of going someplace exotic, so don’t miss out on this chance.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

