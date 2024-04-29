Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 29, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Chances of contracting a common ailment cannot be ruled out for some. Come into the saving mode to conserve your monetary resources. Your work on the professional front is likely to get you due recognition. You are likely to remain happy and contented on the family front. Someone may pile on to you for a journey that you are undertaking. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. Some of you are likely to do well academically.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love with someone who shares your interests.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen. Investment opportunities coming your way need to be vetted. Faring well in whatever you have been tasked on the work front is foretold. You will do much to bring peace and harmony at home. Accompanying someone on a vacation is on the cards and will be enjoyable. A newly acquired property is likely to give good returns. A competitive environment on the academic front will find you in your element.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and promises to make the day interesting.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! Repaying a loan will not pose much problem. Postponing a scheduled visit to a business associate is on the cards. Family life will be most satisfying and without outside interference. You can be left stranded somewhere without any mode of conveyance. Those looking for a house on rent will manage to find one that fits the bill. Campus recruitment can become a reality for some.

Love Focus: You may plan something exciting on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Those who have taken a break from workouts may choose to begin again. Overspending may find some touching their savings. Some of you may feel unnecessary pressure being mounted upon you at work. Your inaction on the family front may be resented. The chance of going abroad on an official tour cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to benefit from a property-related matter. Excellent showing is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to put your romantic ideas into practice today!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and in good health. Conserving money will be important at this juncture. Those in the service sector may have to deal with some annoying customers. A family member staying separated is likely to return home for a few days. A new place is likely to be explored by some. Suitable accommodation is likely to be taken on rent by those looking for one. You will strive to regain focus on the academic front and succeed.

Love Focus: The chance to be close to the one you secretly love looks bright today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Red

A lifestyle change will make you feel fit and energetic. Against all odds, you will be able to manage your finances well. A good start to a project will motivate you to put in your best on the professional front. A trip with friends or cousins will give you immense joy. There is a fair chance of finalizing the sale of a property. Victory will come with efforts, especially on the academic front. Your reputation on the social front is set to enhance.

Love Focus: You may get your chance today on the romantic front, so look your best!

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. You will be able to effectively curb expenses by taking some drastic measures. Good networking and a gift of gab will turn the tide on the professional front in your favour. You can be surrounded by your loved ones today. Visiting another city or country cannot be ruled out for some. A property is likely to be acquired by some. You are likely to double your efforts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Meeting a future soul mate cannot be ruled out, so keep your eyes peeled!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. You may get motivated to plan finances for going in for something big. You will do much to bring peace and harmony on the home front. Undertaking an enjoyable journey cannot be ruled out. A property deal is likely to get finalized. Efforts on the academic front put in now will pay rich dividends later.

Love Focus: You will get the chance to share your innermost feelings with your lover today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. Some of you will manage to come out of financial uncertainty and achieve stability. Those new on the job will get all the help they need to establish themselves. Something you want to do on the home front will be agreed to by all. You may plan a trip outside the country for a social engagement. Steps to acquire property may be underway.

Love Focus: Catering to lovers will prove the most satisfying on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Brown

You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. A lucky break on the financial front will help fill up your coffers. Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold. An overseas trip materializes for some and is likely to prove most enjoyable. Acquiring a new property is on the cards for some. Good time management will hold you in good stead on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can be looking for someone special on the romantic front today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Health is likely to deteriorate due to your negligence. Earnings remain steady and will help maintain financial stability. Freelancers are likely to strike it rich and bag a lucrative project. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. Perfect enjoyment is foreseen for those planning an outing today. A piece of property is likely to come into your name. Thorough preparation and practice will hold you in good stead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Closeness to the one you love will give you an immense sense of security.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. Good financial planning may become important at this juncture. You may appreciate a decision taken by higher-ups at work that directly affects you. Your work on the home front is likely to be cut in half by someone’s help today. Go adequately prepared for a long journey. Good news awaits some on the property front.

Love Focus: A ray of hope is foreseen for those feeling dejected on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Orange