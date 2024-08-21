Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 21, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

You will enjoy good health by remaining regular in your workouts. A good bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. This is not the right time to add something more to your list of duties. Family and friends may prevail upon you to spend time with them today. Outdoor types may opt for a trekking expedition. A new academic session can find some enjoying their heart’s out.

Love Focus: An ex-flame is likely to bring excitement back into your life!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Good health is assured through own efforts. Money may come to you from a most unexpected source. You may find much improvement in the conditions at the workplace. Taking a break from daily routine is likely for homemakers. You may plan a short trip to meet someone close. A property may come into your name. Students will overcome all hurdles in pursuing their dreams. Don’t have anything to do with people you are not comfortable with.

Love Focus: Romantically, this is a lucky day for you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

A set routine will find you achieving perfect health. The benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. Those pursuing a professional goal may find success without much effort. Family may not support your idea outright, but you will manage to get around them. Those feeling fatigued should not volunteer to drive on a long journey. Real estate agents can get hard-pressed to offer discounts.

Love Focus: You are beginning to take charge of your love life, so expect good times ahead!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

You can be seized by the desire to gain perfect health. Financial uncertainty is likely to dissipate soon for some. The wholehearted support of colleagues can be expected in an important project. Domestic responsibilities can infringe on your time. A compatible crowd may make a journey interesting. Some of you are likely to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: Your love life is poised to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Your regular exercise routine promises to keep you fit and energetic. Your initiative is likely to bring in good money. You will have enough to go in for an expensive purchase. A family member may not be convinced of what you have in mind. Those compelled to travel are likely to find interesting companies. You are likely to fare excellently well in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: The day can end up in complete bliss for the newlyweds or those in love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

A permanent solution for an ailment may be opted by some. The financial front seems all set to stabilize, as the money starts trickling in. Your spirited approach to work is likely to motivate those around you. You may not see eye to eye with a parent or a family member. An outing is likely to prove expensive, but enjoyable. Someone can cast aspersions on the ownership of your property.

Love Focus: You are likely to strengthen the romantic front by spending more time with your lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Someone may be after you to improve your figure and health. You will manage to think up better ways to make money. A difficult task at work can tie you up in knots, but perseverance will pay. A long-standing demand for a family youngster is likely to be met by you. Adequately preparation is advised for those undertaking a journey. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved.

Love Focus: A pleasant surprise on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

You are likely to remain mentally preoccupied today. Your head for figures and analytical mind are likely to attract wealth. Those hoping for a prized posting or appointment may get lucky. Hope is on the horizon for those trying to start a family. You will implement your travel plans without a hitch. Help extended to someone will help him or her get ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to blossom and help make life blissful.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Some of you may awaken to the benefits of eating right. Handsome financial gains can be expected by some. Gaining success in an important competition is indicated. With confusion over a domestic issue sorted out, you will heave a sigh of relief. Some of you can get embroiled in a legal battle over property. Students thinking of higher studies will make it happen, but only with a lot of hard work.

Love Focus: An improved love life will keep you happy and satisfied.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Those suffering from health problems will find their condition improving. A loan given to someone will be promptly returned. Good earnings will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. Planning something for the house may get you involved. Those planning a vacation will be able to get their leave sanctioned. A property dispute will need to be settled without recourse to the legal process.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may get lucky and find somebody suitable.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Temporary relief is indicated for those facing health problems. Things look most favorable on the financial front, as money pours in. This is the time when you can be your boss and do things your way. Speed and comfort are foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Your endeavors on the academic front are likely to show positive results.

Love Focus: Some of you may enjoy a night out with a lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Cream

A home remedy will come in handy for getting rid of a minor ailment. You will be able to invest wisely and reap rich benefits on the financial front. You may get into the fray for a coveted post, but things won’t be easy. Moodiness of a family member can keep you on your toes. Decisions taken about a property matter now will be important. Expect some hurdles on the academic front, but they will not be insurmountable.

Love Focus: Love can come knocking at your door and promise much happiness.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta