Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 26, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those worrying about their medical reports can lay their fears at rest. Expect the financial situation to remain strong. You will find parents supportive in all your endeavors. Travel to a distant place is foreseen for some. Your creative eye and style of doing things are likely to be appreciated. You will be much in demand on the social front. Good news will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: Your charm and wit will attract someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some of you are likely to realize the folly of your ways and make amends. Some unwanted guests can prove a waste of time and money. Something that needs to be fixed for long will be done today. Weight Watchers will succeed in remaining in shape through their efforts. You will remain financially stable. The achievements of a youngster will make the family proud.

Love Focus: Those separated from their lover are likely to be united soon.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. You can get in two minds regarding an investment. Peace and harmony prevail on the domestic front. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. An idea that you want to implement can reach the planning stage. Efforts on your part will find you getting more involved socially.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to respond to your heart’s calling.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Yoga or an exercise routine will benefit. Expenditure is set to increase due to some unexpected expenses. A new addition to the family is likely for some. A vacation is likely to materialize for some. A promising project will help those in the creative field to earn well. Take life as it should be your motto. You may provide emotional support to someone close.

Love Focus: Love works as an antidote to every day tensions.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A home remedy will come in handy. Advice may not get you out of the financial doldrums. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. Adventurous types need to be careful while experiencing a thrilling outdoor activity. You are likely to be fast on the pick up on things that make others struggle. You can trust your well-wisher to keep your secret from getting around.

Love Focus: The lover is likely to respect your decision to wait some more to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends. Don’t trust anyone suggesting lucrative investments through dubious schemes. Some homemakers are likely to be quoted as perfect examples. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Organizing a function or a party can be at the top of your mind today. Someone is likely to seek your help.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to bear fruit as you find a perfect mate.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a good day to pursue matters of health. You may need to monitor your finances closely. You can be helpful around the house today. Those traveling to a distant place will find the going smooth and comfortable. You are likely to enjoy the company of friends. Some of you can pursue a sporting activity or a hobby. You may be tasked to organize something on the social front.

Love Focus: An evening out planned with a lover will turn out to be the most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Health-wise you remain fit as a fiddle. You will be able to successfully avoid a cash crunch by judicious spending. You will manage to convince those around to support your ideas on the home front. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. Investing in people is likely to bring you onto the social center stage. Changing your attitude about a person will be for your good.

Love Focus: Looks and charm may draw you towards someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those out of shape may resolve to take up the path to fitness. A fine day is foreseen for those trying to make some money on the side. You are likely to derive immense satisfaction in a development on the domestic front. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. An adventure sport involving physical exertion may fascinate some. You will be able to gain sympathy for your cause on the social front.

Love Focus: Romance may enter your life in a most unexpected manner.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Health remains excellent as you turn health conscious. Financial stability is assured, as you go on a saving spree. Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold. Some of you can do extensive travelling today and enjoy it too! Those with a lot of time on their hands are likely to use them constructively. Visiting someone close is likely to give you a sense of immense fulfillment.

Love Focus: Those much in love can expect to enjoy the day to the hilt.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those desperate to come back in shape will show some positive signs. A scheme you had invested in is likely to give good returns. Guests are likely to brighten up the home front. A change of scene will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. Benefits that you are seeking may not come to you. A celebration on the social front is likely to keep you entertained.

Love Focus: You are likely to charm your way into somebody’s heart!

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those feeling lethargic and fatigued are likely to regain their energy. You are about to seize an opportunity to enhance your earning. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. Time and money are likely to be wasted on a business trip as nothing comes of it. Mull over the decisions, before you take them, especially the harsh ones. Someone may have a grudge against you for your success.

Love Focus: You are likely to feel much more closer than before to the one you

love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White