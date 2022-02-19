Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 19, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will make more money if you invest it in a worthy and worthwhile cause. Try to strengthen your bonds with family members by spending time with them. Good job negotiation is likely to get some recruited into a higher salary group. A suitable accommodation is likely to come within grasp of those looking for one. An active life and a balanced diet is your key to remaining energetic the whole day today.

Love Focus: You may try to instill trust in your relationship, but it is advised that you should act naturally.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

You will be open-minded regarding money today, and you will approach it with a practical mindset. Those physically inactive may find someone to get them started on an exercise regimen. Some of you will succeed in increasing your output at work. Preparing for an exam or competition will go along smoothly. Sharing your innermost thoughts with someone close will ease your mind.

Love Focus: Distance may dull romance, but you will find ways to rejuvenate it.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money is on its way to you from all across the world. There are chances of travelling with your family. Good news may greet you on the family front as a suitable match is found for the eligible. No problems are foreseen as far as health is concerned. Positive developments are foreseen on the property front. Progress on the academic front remains most satisfactory. You feel energetic today and are ready to take on much more.

Love Focus: It is predicted that you will be able to solve your troubles and that your romance will blossom.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You'll see that spending money isn't going to help you improve your life. A long-lost relative or an old friend may visit you today. A discussion with peers in your profession will prove fruitful. Drink plenty of juices and keep an eye on your health as usual. Artistic talents are likely to come to fore in creating something aesthetic. Affordable rent can be expected in a place where you want to hire accommodation.

Love Focus: You'll be overjoyed to be with your sweetheart and may even receive special treatment from him.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The day is beneficial to your finances in the first half of the day. A lucrative investment opportunity is likely to be seized by some. You are likely to come into the eyes of those who matter on the professional front. You may accept the truth that you are not the only one with abilities. Taking care of your health is the essential thing you can do in your life.

Love Focus: A suitable match may be found for those eligible.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your financial condition is moderate today, but you must go on as per your planning. Maintain their normal diets and medication intake. Professional rivals will fail to pick holes in an assignment submitted by you. You can be invited for a long drive to someplace exotic. Making the right moves on the academic front will get you what you seek.

Love Focus: Stars suggest that you must see your romantic relationship through the eyes of your sweetheart.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (September 24- October 23)

Today, try to be more aware of your behavior and avoid making any rash judgments. This is the time to consolidate your gains on the financial front. A profitable deal is likely to click for some businesspersons. Improvement of the home front may be initiated by some. Your performance is likely to improve on the academic front. Those feeling stuck in a groove will be able to set themselves free.

Love Focus: Instead of looking for love elsewhere, try to make the most of the relationship you already have.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Businesspersons are likely to earn well. Adopting the right diet and remaining active are your keys to good health. You can derive immense satisfaction by making the home front aesthetically appealing. Being kind to everyone could be the price you have to pay for a peaceful day. Soaring reputation on the work or academic front will place you a cut above the rest. Despite hectic schedule you will find time to pursue your hobby or you favourite pastime.

Love Focus: You'll get the impression that your companion enjoys looking good

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

SAGITTARIUS (November 23- December 21)

Good earning is foreseen for professionals. Work on the professional front will move smoothly and without any outside interference. A family member may be forthcoming in extending a helping hand, but may need guidance. Those planning a journey will find the going to their liking. Those trying to sell property will find the day promising. A source of tension that had been bugging you for sometime on the academic front is likely to disappear.

Love Focus: Your partner is pleased with you, and you are working hard to maintain that link, which is admirable.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 21)

Your day appears to be going smoothly. The only thing that can cause you concern is the health of those in your immediate vicinity. You should endeavor to capitalize on your international ties. It's usually a good idea to give your loved ones a day off now and then. Things appear to be working in your favor, and you can expect big things to happen at work today.

Love Focus: Marriage is likely to be fixed for the eligible in the family.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

AQUARIUS (January 22 – February 19)

A bonanza is likely for jewellers and goldsmiths. You are likely to get full liberty on the home front to exercise your initiative. You are likely to become conscious of your health and become more regular in daily exercise routine. Expect good returns from an investment. Going for a drive with them in tow cannot be ruled out for some. Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A gift will be the surest way to get lover in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Your money is in good hands, and you may anticipate good returns on your investments. You may continue doing something that is proving good for your health. All you must do now is take care of family as usual, and everything will be OK. Trust your gut instincts and let your creative side shine. If your current job isn't fulfilling you and you need to shift careers, you are advised to do so. Maintain consistency in your workouts and eating habits.

Love Focus: Your kindness and compassion are working in your favor at love front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown