Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 17, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Funds for a new venture may be difficult to come by, but you will manage somehow. Meditation, yoga or an exercise regime will do much to bring you back into shape. Give professional advice to someone, only if you are sure of things yourself. A family member studying out of town or abroad may need your support. A short break will be most welcome for a change in routine. Excellent returns can be expected from sale of property.

Love Focus: There is much that you want to tell lover, so find the right opportunity.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Some of you may need to tighten your belt a bit on the financial front. You may overstrain yourself during workouts, so be careful. You are likely to enjoy your time at work today. Self-control may be required in a family situation. A tiring journey is foreseen for some. Booking a house or apartment may not be possible in the absence of loan. Your initiative on the social front is likely to be appreciated by all.

Love Focus: Those madly in love may think on the lines of securing their future together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Taking things in your hands, rather than relying on others, will prove advantageous in achieving total fitness. Monetary help from an unexpected source can be expected by some. A pending project will be put back on the tracks through your endeavours. You may need to give priority to a pressing family issue. Good company is likely to make a journey pleasurable.

Love Focus: Romantic life will need to be kept on the backburner today due to your busy schedule.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You are likely to do well financially and save too. A selective diet may become your mantra for keeping fit as a fiddle. You will need to take a good grip of a situation at work, before it gets out of control. Someone in the family is likely to make you proud. Travelling out of town in the company of friends cannot be ruled out. An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome amount.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Leo (July 23-August 23)

On the financial front, the day is going to be exceptionally profitable. You will be diligent in your daily workouts and benefit immensely on the health front. Those in government jobs will be able to take positive steps to further their careers. A piece of happy news on the family front can be expected. A pilgrimage or a vacation is on the cards and promises to be most enjoyable. There is a good deal waiting for you on the property front.

Love Focus: The one you love may play hard to get, but your perseverance will pay!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Excellent result from an exercise regimen is likely to make you a workout addict. You will have enough to finance an expensive purchase. Professionally, you are likely to make a mark by your sheer brilliance! A family youngster may need your help. A vacation is likely to materialise and promises oodles of fun. You will be able to find tenants for a recently acquired property. A celebration may keep you happily involved.

Love Focus: A promise not kept on the romantic front may be resented by lover.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You are likely to take steps to improve your diet just to remain fit and energetic. Remain conservative on the financial front by not splurging on yourself. You are likely to be given a prestigious task that can add a feather to your cap. A chance to spend some time in solitude with lover may materialize today. Planning a trip with someone, rather than travelling alone, will be a correct decision. Those seeking financial stability can expect something positive on the property front.

Love Focus: You will the company of lover today and make the most of togetherness.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

This is the right time for investing in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. You will need to become a good time manager to manage your various projects. A strict dietary control is important for those bulging at the waist. Good news on the domestic front will help you remain in an upbeat mood. Returns from an ancestral property promise to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. Your well-wishers are likely to add to your prestige and reputation on the social front.

Love Focus: Those in love may find it difficult to spare time for a meeting.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to get financially strong, as money flows in from previous investments. Taking up some physical activities or some sport promises to keep you fit as a fettle. Your innovative ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received. Achievements of a family youngster may make you proud. Chance for an overseas journey may materialise for some. Much fun is waiting to happen on the social front, so go for it.

Love Focus: Attention from the members of the opposite camp is likely to keep you aglow.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You remaining on the saving mode will help you strengthen your financial front. Health remains excellent and will keep you energetic. Things at work will go according to plans and you will be able to achieve much. You are likely to enjoy your heart out in a family outing. You will need to be more outgoing on the social front, if you want to maintain your contacts. Renovation work of a property owned by you is likely to enhance its market value.

Love Focus: Differences are likely to crop up in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Ups and downs are indicated on the business front. You are likely to make money by showing your financial acumen. You will find ways and means to keep yourself fit. You are likely to feel satisfied by the achievement of a family youngster on the academic front. Decision regarding a property may go in your favour. Your interest in something happening on the social front is likely to motivate others.

Love Focus: Someone you love may be compelled to stay separate due to job constraints

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Good returns on an investment promise to make you financially strong. You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. Day is favourable for starting a new project at work. Spouse or a family member is likely to cater to all your needs and prove a pillar of strength. Spending holidays in a new place is likely to double your enjoyment. Some of you are likely to become the proud owner of a property.

Love Focus: Your moodiness may deter lover from going ahead with the day’s plans.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange