Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 14, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and in good health. Give with an open hand, if you want the returns to inundate you. Don’t spend your entire time outside the home, devote some time to family too. You may undertake a long journey with someone close. You can expect someone to extend a helping hand. Your image is likely to brighten on the social front.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to plan something today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Chances of contracting a common ailment cannot be ruled out for some. Repayment of a loan may force you to make adjustments. You will need to be a bit strict with a family youngster regarding money. Some of you may take a break from the routine to enjoy a vacation. Efforts to get established on the social front will succeed. Socially, you remain as popular, as people have much regards for you.

Love Focus: You can go out of your way to seek love and will not be disappointed!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen. Proper financial planning may be required to avoid surprises. A sightseeing tour may be organised with friends or relatives. Some kind of recognition awaits you on the social front. Your well-wishers will manage to promote your cause on the social front.

Love Focus: Paucity of time may not allow you to spend much time with lover today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Coming back in shape will pose difficulties, but nothing that you cannot overcome. Financially you may need to be more secure than you are now. Those waiting to get transferred out are certain to get their choice of posting. The family will be supportive and look after your needs. Travelling to someplace exotic with family and friends is possible. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal.

Love Focus: You may need to cater to your lover’s mood if you want to enjoy the evening.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! You may spend on something not previously catered for. You may be asked to be a part of an exciting trip that someone is organising. A favourable phase of life seems to have begun for some. Your creative ideas will help in making your surroundings pleasing and aesthetic. Avoid reposting blind faith in someone on the social front to play it safe.

Love Focus: Suspicions of a lover may need to be laid to rest.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season. You may not be in the mood to spend money today. Parents will be supportive and help you in achieving your dreams. You may get the opportunity to travel someplace you want to go. Someone may need a bit of coaxing to get your way, so don’t worry you will succeed.

Love Focus: Lover may resort to emotional blackmail, but don’t give in to it.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your love for street food can play havoc with your system. Window shopping is all that you can do to conserve money. You will succeed in reining in a family youngster going wayward. Keep a check on speed while travelling, as stars appear unfavourable. Going out for a function or a party cannot be ruled out for some. Now is the time to get some new plans into action.

Love Focus: You can get serious about an affair on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Limiting some items from your diet will have a positive effect on your health. Good earnings can tempt some to go on a shopping spree and splurge. You can enjoy driving around town with friends or relatives. You can be tasked to receive someone at the airport or railway station today. Some urgent issues may need to be addressed immediately. A child may need your guidance and support.

Love Focus: An evening out with a lover is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those who have taken a break from workouts may choose to begin again. You will manage to get out of the red on the financial front. You are likely to get full liberty on the home front to exercise your initiative. You can accept someone’s invitation to spend a few days out of town. There is no point in crying over spilt milk, get on with your life. Don’t be so secretive as to make others suspicious!

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find someone they hit out instantly with.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. Your financial condition is set to improve, as past investments mature. A family youngster is likely to spring a pleasant surprise. Your commuting time is likely to be reduced today as someone offers you a lift. Guests may overstay their welcome. Those worried about their appearance can lay their fears to rest.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for you can come calling.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. Money flows in and promises to make you financially strong. This day finds you favourably placed, both personally and professionally. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to rest and recoup. Today, you will need to set out early to reach your destination in time. A social function is likely to put the spotlight on you.

Love Focus: Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to rest and recoup.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may take up some activity or sport just to keep trim and slim. Despite rising expenses, you will be able to remain fairly well off financially. You will manage to diffuse a tense situation at home. Night driving appears risky today, so avoid it if you can. Someone who perpetually irritates you is likely to mend his or her ways. You are likely to sidestep a major responsibility simply by your convincing talk.

Love Focus: Romance blooms for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink