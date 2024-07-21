Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 21, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. (Pixabay)

Prevention will be the –key to maintaining good health. Your financial planning may result in moderate prosperity. You may feel a need for some space from family. You may discover the beauty of art and architecture. Your intuition may guide you towards good decisions. You may find great success in your social life. Some guests can surprise you by arriving unannounced.

Love Focus: Being enamoured with someone may lead to a fulfilling relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment. You will manage to stabilise your financial front without facing a cash crunch. Competition on the business front is likely to be taken head-on by some retailers. Don’t let a minor issue vitiate the domestic environment. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip.

Love Focus: Love life may not be great shakes, but it promises to remain stable.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

You are likely to enjoy good health by managing to keep bad habits under check. Financially, you will be on solid ground and inch towards increased earnings. Family may appear a bit demanding, but you may be reading too much into it. Someone can ease your commuting problems by offering a ride. A social gathering is likely to provide you with an opportunity to network.

Love Focus: Be more judicious in your selection on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

You will be motivated to get back into shape and may even join a gym. Don’t be too liberal with money today, as you may end up wasting it. Family responsibilities will give you a little time for enjoyment, so it is for you to find time. Stars favour travel, and those out on a vacation are bound to have a great time. Getting invited to a celebrity do is on the cards on the social front. You will see through the motive of someone trying to manipulate you.

Love Focus: Don’t expect your lover to brighten up your love life for you; chip in yourself, too!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

You will manage to steer to total fitness by adhering to your daily routine. Money needs to be conserved and you can do this by bringing a change in your lifestyle. Family life will cruise along and may need you to put some excitement into it. The travel bug may bite some and help quench their wanderlust. Someone will be concerned for your welfare. Your spiritual endeavours will help bring peace of mind and contentment.

Love Focus: It is up to you how satisfied you want to be in your love life.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Excesses threaten to afflict you with a lifestyle disease. Previous investments may start giving good returns. Diffuse a controversy before it gets ignited to ruin domestic peace and harmony. An exciting time lies ahead as travelling with friends is foreseen. Praise may be heaped on you for giving a helping hand. A social function is likely to put the spotlight on you.

Love Focus: Impressing someone from the opposite camp may usher in romance in your life.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Meeting people from diverse backgrounds will be fun. Some social obligations may have to be discharged. Eating right and remaining active are the only ways for you to keep good health. Discussing investments with an expert is certain to widen your horizon. Resolving a family dispute can take up much of your day. Those planning a vacation will get lucky to get a good bargain.

Love Focus: This is the time to infuse excitement into a stagnated relationship!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen. Money from previous investments is likely to be received soon. A child or a family member may need your help and support. Indications of travelling abroad are quite apparent for some. Changing your attitude about someone or something will be for your good. Don’t become a stranger in your social circle; meet often.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is possible.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! An irritable family member will need to be handled with soft gloves. You will succeed in wriggling out of a tight financial situation. A long journey is likely to become interesting as you find like-minded fellow travellers. Give up past grudges, as these are holding you back. You may get pampered today by someone not really that close to you; find out why.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to figure prominently in your life soon.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Cream

You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season. Avoid lending money as chances of return look bleak. Efforts may have to be put in to bring calm and tranquillity on the home front. Travelling with friends will be fun and make for a refreshing change. You are likely to become the centre of attraction at a party or a social get-together. This is an ideal time to start something new, so don’t wait; begin now.

Love Focus: An evening out with a lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

Good health is assured as you resolve to shake a leg. Judicious spending is the need of the hour, and you understand it well! Someone in the family expects you to be more sensitive to his or her needs. A long journey will help you unwind and also prove interesting. You will be able to meet a deadline without much problem today. You become more socially involved by taking the initiative of meeting people.

Love Focus: If you are in love, you can expect a most fulfilling time today with your beloved.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: White

Your own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. Your financial condition is not bad, but you have the potential to earn much more. Disturbances at home will need to be curtailed to retain a peaceful environment. Highway driving is likely to prove fun as you make good speed. Someone’s networking will be of immense help to you on the social front.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy a blissful existence.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Golden