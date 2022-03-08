Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 08, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Something included in your diet is likely to have a positive effect on your overall health. You may experience a financially fluid situation, but things will turn in your favour. Professionals will find the day most fulfilling. You are in the midst of something special that is happening on the home front. A tiring journey may not leave you with the energy to do anything else today. Read more

Love Focus: You are likely to experience pure bliss by spending your extra time with lover!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some good health options are likely to be selected by you. Money loaned to someone will be returned. This is a good day for projecting a personal request to a senior. Happiness in the domestic sphere will only come with a changed mind set. A trip with family and friends is in the offing and will prove enjoyable. Stars are strong for either buying a house or constructing one. Read more

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to impress lover and win the day for you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your daily fitness routine will find you fit and energetic. You get to save much out of your earnings by judicious spending. You will see a pet project to completion on the professional front. A good advice from a family member will help you look at an issue from a different perspective. A good advice from a family member will help you look at an issue from a different perspective. Read more

Love Focus: Today, lover may just not show any interest in you, leaving you hurt and dejected.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Someone can motivate you to take up fitness training to maintain good health. An added source of income will soon be found by some. A tremendous effort on your part on the professional front is likely to result in fame and fortune. Happiness of a family member will add zing to your own life. Those travelling a long distance are likely to make good time. Read more

Love Focus: An opposite number is likely to become interested in you and expect reciprocation.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. Buying something big is on the cards, as you manage your finances well. Mental pressure at work may increase for some. Exciting times are foreseen for some on the domestic front. Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset. Care needs to be exercised on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow can hit its mark and usher in romance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Continuing with exercise regimen that suits your lifestyle will help keep you trim and slim. Financial worries are set to disappear, as money flows in. You may need to keep a track on a subordinate for getting a task accomplished. You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers. Read more

Love Focus: Your thoughtful gift to lover will help keep the relationship ticking.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Joining health conscious people in daily workouts is likely to keep you fit and energetic. Don’t let a minor cash crunch spoil your plans. You may have to keep some time up your sleeve for a job. Giving a helping hand at home before being asked will gain you some big brownie points! There is a good chance of going out of town for an official trip. Read more

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share romantic feelings and give you quality time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

There is a likelihood of overstraining on the exercise front, so take some days off. Money woes are likely to be over for some. Give a more professional look to your outfit, if you want to attract clients. Your achievements can elate parents and the family. A new and exhilarating experience awaits you on a trip that you are contemplating. Read more

Love Focus: Your efforts will help the relationship blossom.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Physically, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Good earning is foreseen for businesspersons and retail outlet owners. You may have to seek alternatives, if you are unable to accomplish something at work. You can organise a party at home just to reciprocate someone’s kind gesture. A popular location is likely to be enjoyed by some. Read more

Love Focus: Fine cuisine, soft music and candle light are certain to bring lover closer.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your financial condition is set to improve. This is the perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. A celebration on the domestic front is in the offing and will keep you in an upbeat mood. A new and exhilarating experience awaits you on a trip that you are contemplating. A workplace situation may shift additional work on your shoulders. Read more

Love Focus: A date with lover is possible today, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those facing problems on the health front can expect improvement in their condition. A windfall may be expected by some. You may reciprocate by calling over colleagues for a meal. A family youngster is likely to add a feather to your cap on the academic front. Acquiring a new property is on the cards. You may lay your worries to rest on the academic front, as the situation remains most positive. Read more

Love Focus: A much anticipated outing with lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You can step into the year 2009 with a minor ailment, if you are not careful. Earning is set to enhance, as you make special efforts to reach out for more profits. Your professional soundness is likely to win accolades at work. Spending time with friends is indicated today and will keep you in a happy state of mind. You are likely to fare well on the academic front, irrespective of how you have prepared. Read more

Love Focus: Romance may not rock despite your valiant attempts!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red