Cancer Horoscope predictions for March 8: Day seems to favour in all fronts

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is a moderate day and you can get lovely surprises from your loved ones. You may be busy in planning a big party for your partner and need the help of professionals in making the event memorable and wonderful.

Your excellent financial condition may allow you to explore and invest in the property market. It's a good idea to consult with a tax consultant to save big. Those who have been planning to start their own business or invest in someone else’s idea, they should think about it today. If travel is not your priority today, postpone it for some other day.

What else can you discover for the day? Read ahead

Cancer Finance Today:

You have many investment plans in your mind and now it's time to work on them. Some may buy a new villa or an apartment. It is all about multiplying your savings, so go for it. Strict self-discipline, where spending is concerned, will keep your bank balance brimming.

Cancer Family Today:

You are going to enjoy a good time with your family members and attend the marriage of a relative. This is the right time to relive childhood with cousins and siblings. Everything seems fine.

Cancer Career Today:

This is a moderate day on the professional front and you may get a chance to work on an important project and show your actual caliber. Those who have been waiting for long to hear from big companies, they may get good news soon.

Cancer Health Today:

This is a wonderful day on the health front and you may get a chance to meet your friends and spend a joyous day in enjoying recreational activities. Artistic people may do something creative today.

Cancer Love Life Today:

This is an excellent day on the love front. Newlyweds may go on a romantic trip and have a memorable time. Good news is in the cards for married couples and they may think about extending their family.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026