Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 30, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A financial boon is expected and may bring you into big money. Initiative on the professional front will prove indispensable in promoting your interests. Remaining fit by daily workouts is set to make you a reservoir of energy. This is a favourable day for doing something together with the family. Your disinterest for a task on the academic front will be quite evident.

Love Focus: Partner may be in the mood for romance today, so don’t disappoint and arrange something special!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

On the financial front, you may find yourself quite lucky today. A complex matter on the professional front may not get satisfactorily resolved. Youngsters may find a fun activity most engaging. Regular workouts may prove a bit taxing on the body, but the effort will be well worth it. You may come under pressure on the academic front, if you don’t keep up with others.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a time of their lives.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Arrears you had been waiting for long are likely to be received. Review of tasks at work is important in curbing wasted efforts. Keeping a good dietary control will not be difficult and will help in coming back in shape. A piece of good news awaits some on the domestic front. You will be able to pre-empt a situation on the academic font without getting involved.

Love Focus: Love and passion can dominate your mind today, so plan on a most happening evening!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Those experiencing a cash crunch can heave a sigh of relief, as money flows in soon. You are likely to opt for a healthy alternative to get fit and in shaped. Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. Your advice to someone on the academic front will help improve his or her performance. Those suffering from negative thoughts are likely to focus on bringing positivity into their lives.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to come your way in a most unexpected manner!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You may get influenced by someone into spending money irresponsibly. You are likely to impress a senior at work and benefit. Mental calmness through meditation can be expected. Elder’s advice will prove valuable and help those finding themselves in a tight corner. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. Extracurricular activities may keep you busy on the academic front.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may become a possibility for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Strain felt on the budget is likely to ease, as you go on a cost-cutting mission. It is celebration time for those hoping for a prized posting or appointment. Some good health options chosen by you will keep you in good physical condition. Family will be supportive and do much to keep you entertained. Some more hard work is required on the academic front by those aiming for higher studies.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and finding a suitable partner cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may smell a rat in a get-rich-quick scheme and not fall for it. You are likely to get the opportunity to enhance your skills in your area of expertise. Those recovering from minor surgery will need to keep a check on their progress. Doing things together with family today is indicated and will help forge a strong relationship. You may feel a bit reluctant in airing your doubts on the academic front for fear of ridicule.

Love Focus: You will need to make love grow in your relationship, since nothing happens automatically in romance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A new car or a major item may be purchased. It may become difficult to tie up all the loose ends at work. It is about time that a healthy lifestyle is adopted, if you want a trouble-free life. A family member is likely to come to your aid in something important you are involved in. Your popularity in your social circle is set to rise, as you remain at your networking best.

Love Focus: You may get a chance to spend some time with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will succeed in sweeping something not done in office under the carpet and not get caught! Good earning opportunities are likely to come your way soon. Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. Some of you are set to enjoy a spin around town. You will need to keep the right mental attitude to achieve success on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to invite you over today for a cosy two-some!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Investing during the auspicious days is likely to multiply returns. Daily workouts promise to work wonders for your health, but you will need to be regular. You are set to enjoy a great time in a family get-together. Those not doing well in academics are likely to go in for extra coaching soon. Chances of meeting a celebrity look bright.

Love Focus: You may get deeply involved with someone on the romantic front, who shares your tastes and preferences.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some of you may need the help of a financial expert for proper investments. Acting as a mediator in a man management situation at work is indicated. Irregular eating may not be in your favour. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. Fond memories from the past may keep you in an upbeat mood the whole day.

Love Focus: An encounter with someone from the opposite camp may raise the hopes for a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will manage to emerge unscathed from a financial problem. Things progress excellently at workplace. Improvement is indicated for those feeling under the weather for some time. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. Burden of work on the academic front may stress your mind, so take adequate breaks. An out of town trip with family may spoil the fun, being too expensive.

Love Focus: This is the time to let your hair down and have a rocking time with lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

