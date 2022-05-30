Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 30,'22states,a fruitful career
horoscope

Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 30,'22states,a fruitful career

  • Dear Libra, your daily astrological predictions for May 30, 2022 suggests, Property investment can be a good idea right now.
Virgo Daily Horoscope for May 30, 2022: You may be eligible for financial incentives.
Virgo Daily Horoscope for May 30, 2022: You may be eligible for financial incentives.
Published on May 30, 2022 12:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA(Sep 24-Oct 23) 

Your professional front may be satisfactory. It is likely that you may succeed in your career. Your financial situation may be excellent. Profits are expected to come from lucrative investment schemes. On the health front, you may want to keep an eye on your mental health. Seeing the sunny side of things may help you in releasing negative emotions. In terms of your domestic life, paying extra attention to your loved ones is likely to strengthen your ties. On the other hand, some difficulties in your love life are expected. Youngsters may have disagreements with their partners on occasion. Rough weather is most likely to derail your travel plans. Before starting on a journey, make thorough plans. A family feud could be sparked by an ancestral property. You may require legal intervention. Students may be able to pursue their dreams of further education. 

Libra Finance Today 

Your previous investments in speculative activities are likely to pay off well now. Extra cash may assist you in starting a new and profitable business venture soon. Property investment can be a good idea right now. 

Libra Family Today 

At home, there may be disagreements between you and your elders. Do not be a part of the conflicts and quarrels. To harmonize your relationships, you need to avoid a negative attitude. Assist in domestic duties to restore normalcy. 

Libra Career Today 

Your professional front is expected to be fruitful. You may achieve your professional goals. This is likely to help you advance in your career. You may be eligible for financial incentives, which are likely to give you job satisfaction. 

Libra Health Today 

Minor problems may have no impact on your health today. However, do not overlook your health at any cost. Concentrate your efforts on preserving good physical wellbeing. Use meditation to help you overcome your anger issues. 

Libra Love Life Today 

Your love life is likely to suffer as a result of your harsh temper. You must rectify your mistakes, and you must both make serious efforts to get things back on track. This is likely to bring back harmony and make it enjoyable. 

Lucky Number: 18 

Lucky Colour: Lemon 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope libra zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today + 4 more
sun signs astrology horoscope libra zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today + 3 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out