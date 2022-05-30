Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 30,'22states,a fruitful career

LIBRA(Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your professional front may be satisfactory. It is likely that you may succeed in your career. Your financial situation may be excellent. Profits are expected to come from lucrative investment schemes. On the health front, you may want to keep an eye on your mental health. Seeing the sunny side of things may help you in releasing negative emotions. In terms of your domestic life, paying extra attention to your loved ones is likely to strengthen your ties. On the other hand, some difficulties in your love life are expected. Youngsters may have disagreements with their partners on occasion. Rough weather is most likely to derail your travel plans. Before starting on a journey, make thorough plans. A family feud could be sparked by an ancestral property. You may require legal intervention. Students may be able to pursue their dreams of further education.

Libra Finance Today

Your previous investments in speculative activities are likely to pay off well now. Extra cash may assist you in starting a new and profitable business venture soon. Property investment can be a good idea right now.

Libra Family Today

At home, there may be disagreements between you and your elders. Do not be a part of the conflicts and quarrels. To harmonize your relationships, you need to avoid a negative attitude. Assist in domestic duties to restore normalcy.

Libra Career Today

Your professional front is expected to be fruitful. You may achieve your professional goals. This is likely to help you advance in your career. You may be eligible for financial incentives, which are likely to give you job satisfaction.

Libra Health Today

Minor problems may have no impact on your health today. However, do not overlook your health at any cost. Concentrate your efforts on preserving good physical wellbeing. Use meditation to help you overcome your anger issues.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to suffer as a result of your harsh temper. You must rectify your mistakes, and you must both make serious efforts to get things back on track. This is likely to bring back harmony and make it enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

