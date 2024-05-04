All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 4, 2024(Pixabay)

Chances of earning big bucks appear on the horizon, so get set to roll in money! Steering clear of excesses will be the key to your perfect health. You are likely to give an excellent account of yourself on the professional front. Innovative ideas and intelligent application of mind will win the day for you on the academic front. Homemakers may have to carry out tasks in the absence of any outside help. Those craving for a break can opt for an exotic vacation. You will achieve focus in whatever you are aiming at.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits some on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Previous investments maturing are likely to bring you into a lot of money. Good health will let you take added responsibilities at home or at work. Get your vehicle checked before undertaking a journey. Property booked by you is likely to come into your possession soon. You may steer yourself in a favourable position on the professional front. Getting a special invitation for a wedding or party is possible. You will manage to acquire an added qualification on the academic front.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Invest your money wisely, as you may need it in the future. It is time you started focussing on your health to remain fit and energetic. Job and career may be topmost on your mind today. Home environment will encourage you to relax and let your hair down. Holidays can prompt some to plan a vacation. A property matter assumes importance. You can be invited to a party or a function that you had been wanting to.

Love Focus: An opposite number may become interested in you, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

A change of diet is what some of you require to come back in shape. Wasteful expenditure needs to be curbed, if you want to save for something big. Someone in the family is likely to test your patience, but please don’t lose it! Someone’s comments about your performance may make your day. You are likely to manoeuvre yourself into a position of advantage on the professional front. Property owned by you is likely to add to your prestige on the social front. Get your vehicle checked before undertaking a journey.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to plan an outing or a short vacation together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Getting into the groove of things is foretold on the professional front. You may feel enriched by someone’s presence on the academic front. Praise and appreciation for extending a helping hand is in store on the social front. Some of you will be able to save well for purchasing a specific item. Being regular in workouts promise to keep you in a fine fettle.

Love Focus: Getting a chance to meet someone you have a soft corner for is possible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Health remains good, as you focus on fitness. Higher ups are likely to repose full faith in you in professional matters on the work front. Businesspersons will find the day favourable. Good preparation blended with luck may find you sailing smoothly on the academic front. You may be called upon to undertake a task which will raise your image on the social front. Improper handling of funds needs to be guarded against.

Love Focus: Eyes are likely to express more than words on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Your efforts on the social front will come in for praise. An exciting time is foreseen in the company of friends today. A short trip is on the cards and may prove quite memorable. Health remains satisfactory. You can be treated to something special on the home front. Good returns can be expected by those investing in property. Things turn favourable for businesspersons, so expect a lucrative deal to come your way. Academic proficiency is likely to open many doors for you on the job market.

Love Focus: Positive signals on the romantic front promise to keep you in an excited state!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Good news is that this period has already commenced! So, find yourself in a most favourable situation on the personal and professional fronts. You are likely to benefit immensely by making health your priority. Despite rising expenses, you will be able to remain fairly well off financially. Love and concern of spouse will be most touching. Property gives good returns. Visit to friends and relatives is likely to make the day exciting.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may require rejuvenation.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Academic excellence may put you in line for a scholarship. Money comes to you from unexpected sources and will add to your wealth. Good news awaits some on the matrimonial front. Passions are likely to get ignited, so get set to enjoy a most happening evening today! Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. You enjoy an excellent day today. Whatever you accomplish on the work front is likely to impress those who matter.

Love Focus: You will get to enjoy the day with partner on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

You are likely to establish yourself firmly in your profession. Switching to healthy food options will be a big plus for you on the health front. Good returns can be expected by those investing in property. You will need to be more outgoing on the social front, if you want to maintain your contacts. This is the time to come into the saving mode to avoid cash crunch. You will find the family supportive and encouraging.

Love Focus: Young lovers are likely to find the day promising.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Business front looks promising as a lucrative deal is set to materialise soon. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to bear fruits. Those aiming for perfect figure and physique may find health foods and drinks beneficial. An item purchased for the house may exceed the budget. You will be able to complete the paperwork for acquiring new property. Enjoyable company is likely to shorten a journey. Some improvements on the home front may be initiated by you.

Love Focus: You are likely to move closer to someone you like and ring in romance!

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Total commitment and hard work will be your key to reach your professional goals. A project may keep some busy on the academic front. Achievement of a family youngster will become a matter of pride for all. You will succeed in adding to your already healthy bank balance. This is not the day to tackle property issues. Health remains good. You will be much in demand on the social front.

Love Focus: An initiative may bring you into contact with someone you secretly like.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow