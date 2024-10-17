Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 17, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Astrological prediction for October 17.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Bringing health into focus is possible for some and will benefit immensely. You may get a good profit from a deal that you have just concluded. Things are likely to improve on the work front. Today, love and care are likely to be bestowed upon you by your near and dear ones. You may get the opportunity to travel someplace you want to go. A property issue may be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with your lover will be most rejuvenating.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may have to put in your bit for good health. The cost-cutting measures you instituted are poised to bring instant results. Your competence and skills will make even the most difficult tasks seem like a cakewalk. Those in a joint family will enjoy camaraderie and much gaiety. An opportunity to visit a place you had always wanted to may appear out of nowhere. A property matter promises to turn out the way you want it to.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours of those looking for love are certain to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those doing their bit to shed weight may find encouraging signs. Those working on a commission basis are likely to rake in the moolah. You will find yourself in a prestigious position at work. This is thanks to your excellent showing. Harmony prevails on the domestic front. Stars look favourable for those planning to set out on a long journey. A poor bargain in an issue involving property is in store for some.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find someone they hit out instantly with.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A balanced diet and abstinence from junk food are the keys to good health. Money will not pose much of a problem, as you are likely to have enough. You will be much more stable and composed when tackling big issues at work. Family is likely to encourage you to realise your dreams and put your ideas into practice. Good company is likely to make your journey pleasurable. A pleasant surprise on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to come near to your heart, even as no words are exchanged!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Regular exercise promises to bring a marked difference in your fitness. Those trying to make a venture profitable will succeed. You can soon become an important member of a team on the professional front. A friend or relation may drop in at your place today and brighten up the day. Property-wise, you stand to gain substantially. Your luck turns for the better on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your attempts to draw the attention of someone you love to yourself will succeed.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Joining a gym or taking up some healthy activity is indicated for some. Previous investments may start giving good returns. Office may appear quite enjoyable today as you are able to set your own pace at work. Something promised to the family is likely to get fulfilled. Travelling with friends will be fun today. A property matter promises to turn out the way you want it to.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with your lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those ailing may find their condition improving. Extra money can tempt you to indulge in a bit of luxury! Your business acumen is likely to make you triumph over a big player. Giving quality time to family is indicated today, so expect a highly rewarding time. Those undertaking a journey are assured of a smooth ride. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. Those awaiting an important result can expect it to be positive.

Love Focus: The company of the one you love will help you unwind.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Acquiring a new property is on the cards for some. Your performance on the academic front will be par excellence. You may continue doing something that is proving good for your health. Those aiming for something expensive will be able to raise a loan with the least hassle. You will have time to sort out all the complicated cases at work today. A family member may prove a great support for you at work. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high.

Love Focus: Someone’s attention may prove distracting, but may kick start a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will enjoy good health by getting rid of an old ailment. You will have enough to buy a thing that is expensive. Career enhancement is assured for those in the promotion zone. Spending time with your near and dear ones is indicated today. Some of you are likely to convert an official tour into a fun trip! You are likely to benefit from a property-related matter. On the academic front, you can afford to relax as things become easier for you.

Love Focus: Meeting someone you love cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A quick recovery is foreseen for those ailing. Things start looking brighter on the financial front. Excelling in your present job is likely to give you a professional high. Improving the foul mood of an elder will help bring harmony back on the home front. Travelling to meet someone special may seem an attractive option for you today. A piece of immovable property can come to you through a will or gift.

Love Focus: A romantic trip is on the cards and is likely to prove most entertaining.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Beige

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Physically, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Financial help will be forthcoming and will help you realize some of your dreams. A positive development regarding a deal is foreseen on the business front. Good news awaits some on the family front. This is not the day to undertake a journey as problems are indicated. Today, you must give a thought to property issues.

Love Focus: You may take the initiative to discuss your future with the one you love.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Mental peace and harmony are yours for the asking today. Some previous investments mature and bring in good money. An excellent day is foreseen for people involved in any kind of trade. Family life will be most satisfying mainly due to your changed attitude. Travelling with friends is on the cards, so brace yourself for an exciting time! Things brighten up on the romantic front as someone catches your fancy.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta