International Yoga Day 2023: Align your planetary energies with yogic postures

In a world that seems to spin faster by the minute, finding balance and inner peace becomes an increasingly sought-after goal. That's where yoga steps in, offering a sanctuary amidst the chaos. And what better occasion to celebrate this ancient practice than International Yoga Day 2023? But here's a fascinating twist: did you know that yoga and astrology are intertwined in ways that can unlock even greater benefits? Let us delve into the captivating realm where astrology and yoga intersect as we explore the power of planetary chakras. Astrological predictions say to align your energies with yogic postures.

Yoga and spirituality

Yoga is often associated with spirituality and for a good reason. At its core, yoga is a practice that brings together the mind, body, and spirit to create a sense of balance and harmony within oneself. Through physical postures (asanas), breathwork (pranayama), and meditation, practitioners can tap into their inner wisdom and connect with something more significant and deeper beyond mere physical existence.

Many yogis believe that practising yoga regularly can lead to spiritual awakening or enlightenment - the ultimate goal of the practice. However, it's important to note that spirituality means different things to different people. For some, it may involve connecting with a higher power or deity; for others, it may mean cultivating a deeper sense of awareness or mindfulness in daily life. Regardless of your beliefs or background, incorporating yoga into your routine can help you cultivate a greater understanding of peace and connection within yourself - an essential component of any spiritual journey.

Yoga and Astrology

Yoga and astrology are two ancient practices that have been around for thousands of years. Yoga, derived from the Sanskrit word "yuj," means union or the integration of body, mind, and spirit. It is a holistic practice that combines asanas, breath control, meditation, and ethical principles. Through these practices, yoga enables individuals to cultivate self-awareness, inner peace, and spiritual growth.

Astrology, on the other hand, is an ancient system that explores the cosmic influences on human life and character. It recognises the interconnectedness between the individual and the universe. Yoga and astrology share the goal of self-realisation, enabling individuals to identify their true nature and align themselves with cosmic energies.

In yoga, practitioners use various physical postures and breathing techniques to cleanse the body and prepare it for meditation. Astrology, on the other hand, uses a person's birth chart to gain insight into their personality traits, strengths and weaknesses.

In conjunction with astrology, yoga can be seen as a tool for aligning our energies with the cosmic forces represented by the planets and their corresponding chakras. One can enhance their astrological energies by practising yoga asanas corresponding to specific zodiac signs or planets. For example, practising Virabhadrasana or Warrior Pose can help balance Mars energy in the body, which is associated with courage and strength.

Additionally, by aligning oneself with certain planetary energies during specific times of the year through yoga practice or meditation, one can harmonise these energies within themselves. Combining yoga and astrology allows individuals to deepen their spiritual practice while gaining valuable insights into how planetary energies affect them personally.

Planetary chakras and alignment

In astrology, the planets are associated with specific chakras, energy centres in the subtle body. Each chakra represents different aspects of our being, and when these chakras are balanced, the corresponding areas of our life tend to flourish. Practising yoga can activate and balance the planetary chakras, leading to greater harmony and well-being.

The Root Chakra (Muladhara) and the Influence of Mars: The root chakra, associated with stability, security, and grounding, is connected to Mars. Yoga poses that focus on the lower body, such as Tadasana (Mountain Pose) and Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose), help activate and balance this chakra, promoting a sense of stability and connection to the Earth.

The Sacral Chakra (Svadhisthana) and the Influence of Mercury: Mercury governs the sacral chakra, representing creativity, emotions, and sensuality. Yoga poses like Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose) and Natarajasana (Dancer Pose) help stimulate and harmonise this chakra, allowing for a balanced expression of emotions and creative energy.

The Solar Plexus Chakra (Manipura) and the Influence of Jupiter: Jupiter influences the solar plexus chakra, which is associated with personal power, self-confidence, and willpower. Yoga poses that engage the core muscles, such as Navasana (Boat Pose) and Ardha Navasana (Half Boat Pose), activate and strengthen this chakra, promoting inner strength and determination.

The Heart Chakra (Anahata) and the Influence of Venus: Venus governs the heart chakra, representing love, compassion, and harmony. Heart-opening yoga poses like Ustrasana (Camel Pose) and Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) help activate and balance this chakra, fostering unconditional love, empathy, and emotional balance.

The Throat Chakra (Vishuddha) and the Influence of Saturn: The throat chakra, associated with communication, self-expression, and creativity, is influenced by Saturn. Yoga poses that engage the neck and throat area, such as Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand) and Matsyasana (Fish Pose), stimulate and balance this chakra, promoting clear and authentic communication, self-expression, and creative flow.

The Third Eye Chakra (Agnya) and the Influence of the Sun: The third eye chakra, representing intuition, wisdom, and inner vision, is governed by the Sun. Yoga poses that bring awareness to the space between the eyebrows, such as Balasana (Child's Pose) and Sirsasana (Headstand), help activate and balance this chakra, enhancing intuition, insight, and spiritual awareness.

The Crown Chakra (Sahasrara) and the Influence of the Moon: The crown chakra, symbolising spiritual connection, enlightenment, and divine consciousness, is associated with the Moon. Meditation and deep breathing exercises, such as Padmasana (Lotus Pose) and Shavasana (Corpse Pose), help open and balance this chakra, allowing for a profound connection to the higher self and universal energy.

Understanding these planetary influences on our body's energy system through astrology and incorporating appropriate remedies like meditation, chanting mantras, eating the right diet or wearing gemstones can help us to harmonise the mind-body-spirit connection.