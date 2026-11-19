When your children leave home, you may suddenly find yourself with more free time than you know what to do with. Some parents enjoy their newfound freedom, while others struggle with loneliness and the silence that follows.

Jupiter in Leo 2026: Jupiter in Leo 2026: Astrologer shares a fresh perspective on empty nest syndrome. (Pinterest)

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With Jupiter currently moving through Leo, US-based astrologer and psychiatrist Judy Tsafrir has shared a personal reflection on empty nest syndrome and why this stage of parenting could offer an opportunity to rediscover yourself.

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In a recent Instagram post, Tsafrir connected Jupiter's transit through Leo with children, creativity and the importance of finding joy beyond parenthood.

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What does Jupiter in Leo mean for parents?

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{{^usCountry}} In Western astrology, Jupiter entered Leo on June 30, 2026, and will remain in the zodiac sign until July 26, 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Western astrology, Jupiter entered Leo on June 30, 2026, and will remain in the zodiac sign until July 26, 2027. {{/usCountry}}

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Leo and the fifth house traditionally represent children, creativity, pleasure and self-expression. Astrologer Judy Tsafrir explains that this connection makes Jupiter's current transit an interesting time to reflect on the empty nest.

If your children have recently moved out, you may find yourself questioning your daily routine, personal goals and identity beyond parenting.

Also Read Mercury meets Jupiter in Leo on August 15. What does this astrology alignment mean?

Why can empty nest syndrome feel emotional?

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According to Judy Tsafrir, parents respond differently when their last child leaves home.

You may enjoy having the house to yourself, planning trips or choosing how to spend your evenings. However, you may also miss the familiar routines that once shaped your days.

"Your nest is not empty, you are there," her analyst told her.

Judy also says those words stayed with her and later helped many of her patients.

How can the empty nest become a fresh start?

Judy believes the empty nest can become one of the most exciting stages of adult life.

However, she also encourages parents to acknowledge their sadness before embracing new possibilities. You do not have to choose between missing your children and enjoying your freedom. Both feelings can exist together.

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Disclaimer: This article explores astrological beliefs and personal reflections. Reader's discretion is advised.