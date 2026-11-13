Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day, but this year it may turn out to be the opposite. Here's what Western astrology says

Friday the 13th has long carried a reputation for bad luck. Many people associate the date with unfortunate events, strange coincidences and superstitions. However, November 13, 2026, brings an interesting twist. According to Western astrology, two major planetary shifts could make this supposedly unlucky day a turning point for love, money and personal decisions. Why Friday the 13th may not be unlucky this year, according to astrologers (Pexels)

Mercury and Venus both end their retrogrades on Friday, November 13, giving you a chance to revisit plans and move forward with greater clarity.

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Why is Friday the 13th considered unlucky? According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the fear of Friday the 13th may have developed from older beliefs surrounding Fridays and the number 13. Norse mythology also connects the number 13 with misfortune through a story involving Loki and a gathering of gods.

However, these beliefs come from folklore rather than scientific evidence. Western astrology offers a different interpretation of November 13 this year.

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When is Mercury retrograde ending? Mercury turns direct in Scorpio on November 13 at approximately 10:53 a.m. EST, ending its retrograde that began on October 24.

In Western astrology, Mercury governs communication, travel, learning and important decisions. If you have struggled with misunderstandings, delayed plans or unfinished conversations, astrologers believe this shift could encourage you to find answers and revisit important matters.

When is Venus retrograde ending? Venus also turns direct on November 13 at approximately 7:27 p.m. EST in Libra.

Astrologers associate Venus with love, relationships, finances and personal values. Venus turning direct may gradually encourage clearer conversations about relationships and help you understand your emotional needs.

If you have been questioning a relationship or reconsidering your spending habits, this planetary shift offers a symbolic opportunity to reassess your choices.

Why Friday the 13th may not be unlucky in 2026? Two major planets, Mercury and Venus, are turning direct on November 13, 2026, and an astrologer at Nebula shared with HT that both planets need time to regain momentum after turning direct.

"When a planet changes direction, it enters what astrologers call a stationary period," the astrologer explains. Think of a car slowing down before changing direction. It needs time to pick up speed again.

According to the astrologer, this stationary phase lasts until around November 18. You may still encounter minor delays or unfinished conversations during this period. Rather than rushing into major decisions, you can use these days to review your plans and understand what you truly want.

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Should you make important decisions after November 13? The Nebula astrologer suggests waiting until around November 18 before expecting smoother progress.

You can use this period to review financial commitments, discuss relationship concerns and prepare for new projects. So, while Friday the 13th carries an unlucky reputation, Western astrology gives November 13, 2026, a more hopeful meaning. It may mark the beginning of a fresh chapter rather than a day to fear.