Jupiter Retrograde 2024: A cosmic shift for your rising sign

Jupiter will be in retrograde starting from October 9, 2024, until February 4, 2025. Since May 2024, Jupiter has been in Gemini, encouraging the zodiac signs to ask questions, explore new ideas, and be curious. But during this retrograde, it’s less about exploring and more about reflecting. Read out about the impact of Jupiter Retrograde 2024 on each rising sign.

This is the perfect time to relax, listen to inner thoughts, and figure out what has changed. According to astrology expert Jordan Maree, each rising zodiac sign will be impacted by the Jupiter Retrograde. Let's unveil the effect of the planetary retrograde on each zodiac sign.

How Jupiter Retrograde 2024 will influence your rising sign?

Aries Rising sign- Jupiter in Gemini has encouraged lots of mental exploration and curiosity for you lately. During Jupiter's retrograde, it’s time to slow down and reflect. This period gives you space to review your thoughts and decide what’s worth keeping or letting go. It’s a chance to settle your mind and move forward with a clearer focus.

Taurus Rising sign- Jupiter retrograde is a time for self-reflection. Any stress, overthinking, or mental clutter can now fade, allowing you to focus on your inner self. This period helps you connect with your wisdom, reminding you of your self-worth and value. Everything you need is already within you, waiting to be rediscovered.

Gemini Rising sign- As Jupiter retrograde begins, it’s time to let your mind relax. Take a moment to pause, feel grounded, and reconnect with silence. This period invites you to reflect on your life from a new perspective. It’s a time to trust your intuition and explore your beliefs about the world and your place in it.

Cancer Rising sign- Your intuition has been guiding you recently, urging you to let go of beliefs and ideas that don’t feel true. Jupiter retrograde gives you space to embrace this invitation. It’s a time to quiet the mental noise, trust your inner wisdom, and let it transform you without forcing it.

Leo Rising sign- Jupiter in Gemini has been busy for you, bringing many ideas, information, and possibilities. How has this affected you? Now, during retrograde, it’s time to slow down and focus on your body rather than your mind. Use this period to reflect on everything you’ve learned while enjoying a bit more peace and quiet.

Virgo Rising sign- This retrograde period reminds you that the inner and outer worlds are connected. What you build in your physical life starts with your emotions, energy, and thoughts. Jupiter retrograde invites you to tend to your inner self, knowing that this work is just as important as achieving your goals in the outer world.

Libra Rising sign- It’s all about your beliefs and how they shape your life. Jupiter retrograde is a chance to reflect on your experiences and rewrite your personal truth. This truth doesn’t need approval from others—it’s yours alone. Use this time to rest your mind and listen to the inner wisdom that already exists within you.

Scorpio Rising sign- Jupiter retrograde invites you to dive deep within yourself. This period reveals hidden truths, wisdom, and strength. It’s a time to peel back any fears or emotions that prevent you from fully knowing yourself. Allow yourself to connect with your inner world and embrace the vulnerability that comes with it.

Sagittarius Rising sign- Since Jupiter is your ruling planet, this retrograde feels personal. You’re being asked to reflect on your relationship with life and your sense of belonging. It’s also a time to look at your relationships with others and notice how they mirror parts of yourself. This period invites you to explore your balance between intuition and logic, belief and facts.

Capricorn Rising sign- Jupiter retrograde is about creating more space for stillness and reflection. Recently, life may have felt fast-paced with lots of new information and experiences. Now is the time to slow down, embrace moments of rest, and rediscover the power of silence. Remember, progress often comes from periods of contemplation.

Aquarius Rising sign- Jupiter has been helping you explore your creativity and how you express yourself. What have you learned on this journey? Jupiter retrograde invites you to pause and reflect on these experiences. Take this time to reconnect with yourself, let your experiences guide you, and understand yourself better along the way.

Pisces Rising sign- Jupiter retrograde encourages you to look inward and reconnect with your core self. It’s a chance to revisit your childhood memories, heal old wounds, and clear away anything that doesn’t belong to you. This period offers deep inner healing, helping you move forward with wisdom and self-awareness for the future.