In 2026, Karwa Chauth falls on October 29, a day when many couples celebrate love, commitment, and marriage. This tarot horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs, shared by tarot card reader Kishori Sud, explores what the cards suggest about your love life, whether you are single, in a relationship, or married.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Tarot Horoscope: What the cards reveal about love and marriage for all 12 zodiac signs (Pinterest)

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“The Empress tarot card represents the lunar energy of Karwa Chauth. It brings the energy of love, femininity, beauty, nurturing, abundance, and emotional fulfillment. This Karwa Chauth, relationships may come into focus, unspoken feelings may surface, and many may feel a stronger desire for commitment, affection, and reassurance,” says tarot card reader Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

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ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2026: An expert-suggested 5-step chakra ritual to strengthen emotional connection and communication between couples

Aries: Ten of Wands

Theme: Carrying too much emotionally

Single: You may feel tired of waiting for the right person or carrying the burden of past disappointments.

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{{^usCountry}} In a relationship: Your partner may need more emotional support, or responsibilities may leave little time for romance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a relationship: Your partner may need more emotional support, or responsibilities may leave little time for romance. {{/usCountry}}

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Married: Household duties and expectations could feel overwhelming. Avoid letting stress turn into resentment.

Message: Love should feel like support, not another responsibility.

Taurus: Nine of Swords

Theme: Overthinking and emotional anxiety

Single: You may wonder when love will arrive or worry about someone who isn't expressing their feelings clearly.

In a relationship: Small misunderstandings could seem bigger in your mind than they actually are.

Married: Concerns about your partner, family, or the future may weigh on you. A calm conversation can bring reassurance.

Message: Don't let fear write a story that reality hasn't confirmed.

Gemini: The Devil

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Theme: Temptation, attachment, and intense attraction

Single: A magnetic attraction or an irresistible crush may occupy your thoughts. Be mindful of unavailable people.

In a relationship: Passion may run high, but jealousy, possessiveness, or emotional dependency could surface.

Married: The chemistry can be intense, but avoid power struggles or using silence to control a situation.

Message: Choose the kind of love that sets you free, not the kind that keeps you trapped.

Cancer: King of Wands

Theme: Confidence, passion, and initiative

Single: Someone confident, charismatic, or bold may catch your attention. You could also feel ready to take the lead in love.

In a relationship: Expect an opportunity to reignite the spark through a thoughtful gesture or an exciting plan.

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Married: Your partner may take charge of making the occasion special, or you may feel inspired to bring more warmth into the relationship.

Message: Let love be expressed through actions, not just words.

Leo: Seven of Cups

Theme: Dreams, fantasies, and choices

Single: You may find yourself fantasizing about a romantic connection or wondering which person is right for you.

In a relationship: Mixed signals or unrealistic expectations could create confusion about where things are heading.

Married: You may imagine a perfect celebration, but the day may be simpler than expected. Appreciate the love that is actually present.

Message: Enjoy the dream, but look for consistency in real life.

Virgo: Two of Swords

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Theme: Indecision and emotional silence

Single: You may be torn between opening your heart and protecting yourself from disappointment.

In a relationship: An unresolved conversation may remain on hold because neither person wants to initiate it.

Married: You could avoid a sensitive topic to preserve the peace, but honest communication will matter.

Message: Peace comes from understanding, not from avoiding every difficult conversation.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2026: 7 crystals for men and women linked to Venus energy, deeper emotional bonds, and harmony in relationships

Libra: The Chariot

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Theme: Progress, determination, and forward movement

Single: You may decide to stop waiting passively and take control of your romantic future.

In a relationship: A clear conversation about commitment or future plans could help move things forward.

Married: Teamwork will be essential. You and your partner can make the day meaningful by working toward a shared goal.

Message: Love moves forward when both hearts are willing to travel in the same direction.

Scorpio: Six of Wands

Theme: Recognition, appreciation, and romantic attention

Single: You may feel more attractive and confident, with opportunities to receive attention or admiration.

In a relationship: Your partner may make you feel special through praise, affection, or a public gesture.

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Married: This card favors celebrating your bond and acknowledging the effort you both put into the marriage.

Message: Allow yourself to receive the love and appreciation you deserve.

Sagittarius: Page of Pentacles

Theme: A sincere beginning and practical effort

Single: A new connection could begin slowly, perhaps through a thoughtful message or with a grounded, dependable person.

In a relationship: Small, consistent gestures may mean more than grand romantic promises.

Married: Practical support, thoughtful gifts, or planning something together can strengthen your connection.

Message: The strongest love stories are often built through little things done consistently.

Capricorn: Eight of Cups

Theme: Emotional distance and soul-searching

Single: You may feel ready to walk away from old attachments or patterns that no longer fulfill you.

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In a relationship: You could need space to understand your feelings. Avoid assuming that distance automatically means the relationship is ending.

Married: Old emotional disappointments may need attention. A heart-to-heart conversation could help you reconnect with what has been missing.

Message: Sometimes, stepping back helps you understand what your heart truly needs.

Aquarius: Queen of Wands

Theme: Magnetism, confidence, and irresistible charm

Single: Your confidence may shine, making this a lovely day to express interest or welcome romantic attention.

In a relationship: Passion and playfulness can return when you stop overthinking and enjoy each other's company.

Married: Your warmth and presence can make your partner feel desired. A little flirting could rekindle the spark.

Message: Never underestimate the power of being fully yourself.

Pisces: The Lovers

Theme: Deep connection, harmony, and meaningful choices

Single: You may feel drawn to a connection that reflects your deepest emotional values. Be open to meaningful conversations.

In a relationship: This card highlights intimacy, mutual attraction, and the possibility of reaffirming your commitment.

Married: The day invites you to reconnect emotionally and remember why you chose one another.

Message: True love is not just about destiny; it is also about choosing each other every day.

ALSO READ: Before Halloween, there was Samhain: The ancient Gaelic festival and its connection to Scorpio season and astrological change

Disclaimer: Tarot readings are intended for personal reflection and entertainment and are not scientifically proven predictions. Your relationships and decisions are best guided by open communication, mutual respect, and your own judgment.