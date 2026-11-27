Kundli matching is a traditional cultural framework in India, used to understand whether two families, two temperaments, and two life paths can come together. In the traditional understanding of marriage, you are not just bringing two people together. You are also bringing together two karmas, two families, and two futures. A Kundli is therefore treated as a map of the match, helping identify areas where the couple may experience friction.

Kundli matching and marriage: What you should know about compatibility beyond the 36 Gunas (Pinterest) more less

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Acharya Poonam Dutta (Satyamshakti), Chief Astrologer at BVAstro, explains that one of the most widely followed systems in India is Ashtakoota matching. It brings together eight categories, or kootas, to arrive at a score of 36 points. Anything above 18 points is generally considered acceptable, above 28 is considered good, and above 32 is regarded as excellent. In South India, the Porutham system, which considers around 10 matches, is commonly followed.

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It is better to understand these eight kootas as questions about compatibility rather than simply looking at them as a scorecard. Varna considers whether partners can respect each other as equals. Vashya looks at whether one partner may feel controlled by the other. Graha Maitri examines whether their minds can get along, while Gana considers whether their temperaments balance or clash. Nadi, which carries eight points and is given the highest weight in the system, is associated with health and progeny. A mismatch here can cause considerable concern among families. Mangal Dosha is checked separately, and its interpretation can also vary from one astrologer to another.

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{{^usCountry}} However, you must also understand the limitations of Kundli matching. There is no reliable scientific evidence that a high Guna score guarantees a satisfying, long-lasting marriage or reduces the chances of divorce. Two couples with a score of 32 out of 36 can have very different married lives. A birth chart cannot tell you how someone handles stress, manages money, or reacts during an argument. Your birth chart remains fixed, but you continue to grow and change as a person. Interpretations can also differ between astrologers. One may give a couple 18 points, while another may give them 28. This is why Kundli matching works better as a starting point for discussion than as the final word on a marriage. The 36 Gunas, explained in simple words {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, you must also understand the limitations of Kundli matching. There is no reliable scientific evidence that a high Guna score guarantees a satisfying, long-lasting marriage or reduces the chances of divorce. Two couples with a score of 32 out of 36 can have very different married lives. A birth chart cannot tell you how someone handles stress, manages money, or reacts during an argument. Your birth chart remains fixed, but you continue to grow and change as a person. Interpretations can also differ between astrologers. One may give a couple 18 points, while another may give them 28. This is why Kundli matching works better as a starting point for discussion than as the final word on a marriage. The 36 Gunas, explained in simple words {{/usCountry}}

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You can look at the eight kootas as eight questions that help assess different aspects of a relationship. Each carries a certain number of points, adding up to 36.

Varna (1 point)

Varna looks at ego, outlook, and the way you approach your spiritual and professional lives. In simple terms, it considers whether one partner might constantly feel superior or inferior to the other. The idea is that both should be able to respect each other as equals, even when their careers, ambitions, and approaches to life are different.

Vashya (2 points)

Vashya looks at attraction and influence between partners. It considers who naturally takes the lead, who tends to follow, and whether there is mutual attraction. The concern here is not simply about dominance. It is also about whether one person might feel controlled while the other feels ignored.

Tara (3 points)

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Tara considers health and fortune by comparing the birth stars of the two partners. Traditionally, it is believed to indicate whether the pairing supports well-being and good fortune. It looks at whether the couple's life together is likely to be stable and harmonious.

Yoni (4 points)

Yoni is associated with the physical and sexual nature of the partners. It considers their temperament in intimacy, desire, comfort, and personal preferences. The underlying question is whether both people can feel physically comfortable with each other, along with sharing an emotional connection.

Graha Maitri (5 points)

Graha Maitri looks at mental compatibility and friendship between partners. It considers whether the two of you can understand each other, share similar ways of thinking, and get along without having to explain everything repeatedly. Differences here are traditionally associated with misunderstandings, whereas a favorable match is believed to facilitate a more easily formed mental connection.

Gana (6 points)

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Gana considers the basic temperament of the couple. It places individuals into one of three categories: Deva, associated with a calm and gentle nature; Manushya, associated with a practical and mixed temperament; and Rakshasa, associated with an intense and strong-willed nature. These temperaments may complement each other or lead to repeated clashes, depending on the pairing.

Bhakoot (7 points)

Bhakoot looks at the emotional bond and family prosperity. It considers whether the relationship is traditionally believed to support love, affection, and a stable household. Families often worry about whether the couple will continue to feel connected after the excitement of the wedding has passed and whether they will be able to build a home together.

Nadi (8 points)

Nadi carries the highest weight in the 36-point system. It is associated with the deeper constitution of the couple, particularly health and progeny. A Nadi mismatch can bring down the overall score considerably, which is why it often becomes a major source of concern during Kundli matching.

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Mangal Dosha is also checked separately from the 36 points. It is often one of the aspects that causes the most anxiety among families.

At the same time, you must remember that people learn and change as they grow older. Your birth chart remains the same, but your nature does not. Someone who is impulsive when young may become steady and responsible with age. Similarly, a person who was mischievous as a child can grow into an understanding and dependable partner.

Another reason why interpretations should not be treated as absolute is because the same couple may receive a score of 18 from one astrologer and 28 from another. One astrologer may identify Mangal Dosha, while another may interpret the chart differently or identify a cancellation. Kundli matching is therefore best used as a point of discussion, not a final verdict on whether two people should marry.

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Another aspect to consider is the role of planetary transits and dashas. Kundli matching offers a snapshot of the planetary positions at the time of your birth, but planetary transits and dashas continue to influence different phases of life according to astrological beliefs. A Saturn or Rahu period, for instance, may bring challenges that were not apparent when the initial matching was done.

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Disclaimer: Astrology is based on beliefs and interpretations and is not supported by established scientific evidence as a way to predict marital success. This article is intended for general information and reflection. Marriage decisions should also consider mutual understanding, shared values, consent, and individual compatibility.

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