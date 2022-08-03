Leo Daily Horoscope for August 3, 2022: Day will fill you with happiness

LEO (Jul23-Aug23) Leos may experience a good time at work. Your bosses may give you a free hand to bring changes in office. Your health may be first-rate. The right kind of diet and proper amount of rest may have positive results on your body. On the romantic front, you may get to meet your partner after a long separation. This is likely to fill your hearts with happiness. However, your financial condition may be average. You may have to find a second income source to support your growing expenses. Your family members may be quite demanding at this time. Guests may disrupt the peace on the domestic front. Some of you may decide to embark on a journey despite hurdles in the way. If possible, put off financial dealings in property for another day, as losses are foreseen. Students pursuing doctorate degrees may receive social recognition.

Leo Finance Today Leos are likely to receive loan from the bank for purchasing their dream house. However, make sure you put the money to proper use so that you may not have to borrow money later on to repay the whole amount.

Leo Family Today For Leo natives, there may be contentment at home but there are also likely to be some conflicts between you and your extended family later in the day. Some disputes are likely to crop up, which you may have to solve amicably.

Leo Career Today Leo natives are likely to outperform their colleagues at workplace, which may not only bring them the deserved recognition but their efforts are also likely to be suitably rewarded either with a salary increment or a promotion.

Leo Health Today Resting and eating right may help Leos to maintain a balanced lifestyle. You are likely to turn towards spirituality for calming your mind and relaxing your body. Today, you may enjoy the benefits of a healthy mind and a healthy body.

Leo Love Life Today Today, Leo natives may enjoy all the attention that they receive from their romantic partner. You may be showered upon with love and your relationship can likely turn into a life-long bond in the times to come.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

