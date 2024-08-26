 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024 predicts arguments in the love affair | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024 predicts arguments in the love affair

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 26, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for August 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Give up arguments in the love affair and treat your partner with affection.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have no pretensions

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024. There will be prosperity today and both mental and physical health will be good.
The love life is intact today. Spend more time together and keep the partner happy. Take up new tasks that are also risky to prove the professional mettle.

Give up arguments in the love affair and treat your partner with affection. Overcome professional challenges with a smile. There will be prosperity today and both mental and physical health will be good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

No major disturbance will be there in the love life. Spend more time together but avoid unpleasant conversations that may upset the lover. Value the opinion of your over and this will strengthen the bonding. Some lovers will be happy to have a romantic dinner today. A surprise gift can also change the dynamics in the relationship today. Married females should stay away from ex-lovers as the family life will be in trouble.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new tasks that demand working additional hours. Be careful to not get into arguments with coworkers. A senior will create hurdles on your way today. Business developers need to be innovative to appease the management. However, chefs, healthcare professionals, media persons, and civil engineers will have an easy day. Some professionals will quit their jobs and will update their CVs on a job portal to get interview calls before the day ends.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Consider safe investment options today. You may try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business but have proper financial guidance. There can be monetary issues within the family and a sibling will file a suit for property. You may also clear all pending dues. A celebration within the family may require a contribution. Leos can be good entrepreneurs today and the partnerships will help raise funds for business expansions.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Those who have chest or liver-related issues need to be careful in the first part of the day. Maintain a healthy lifestyle and have a diet rich in proteins and vitamins. You may also have minor headaches or seep-related issues. Today is good to quit alcohol and start a yoga session. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates
Follow Us On