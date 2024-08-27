 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2024 predicts an office romance | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2024 predicts an office romance

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 27, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for August 27, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today, the love affair will see no serious tremor.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stick to the proper schedule today

Today, the love affair will see no serious tremor. Consider opportunities at work to prove your professional potential. No major health issue will impact you.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2024: No major health issue will also impact the day.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2024: No major health issue will also impact the day.

Resolve the romance-related issues and you should also be careful to overcome the professional challenges. Your commitment will work out at the office. Financial prosperity is another takeaway of the day. No major health issue will also impact the day.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in the love life and ensure you resolve all the past issues in the love life. Value the opinions of your partner and do not impose your thoughts on the partner. Keep the communication open and this will resolve most troubles in the love affair. Leo males may get into an office romance which can impact productivity at work. Single Leos may meet some special today while traveling, at a function, or at a party.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Consider relocating abroad as new opportunities will come up. There can be unusual commotions at work. Some points will be raised against you and do not be sensitive while making vital professional decisions. You need to be careful while making comments at team meetings. Skip office politics that create a ruckus. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships. You can also experiment with new strategies as they will prove to be successful.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Be careful about expenditure. Though wealth will come in, your priority should be to save for the future. A medical emergency will also come up today and you must ensure you have enough money in the coffer. Some females will resolve a monetary issue involving a friend while you are also good to buy electronic appliances and furniture. Additional funds will help businessmen and traders expand their businesses.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Some seniors will recover from past ailments, which is a good sign. Ensure both alcohol and tobacco are not consumed today. Avoid adventure sports, especially mountain biking which can be risky in the second part of the day. You should carry medicines while traveling and must take a healthy diet on time. Some females may complain about gynecological issues.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2024 predicts an office romance
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On