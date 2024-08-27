Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2024 predicts an office romance

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stick to the proper schedule today Today, the love affair will see no serious tremor. Consider opportunities at work to prove your professional potential. No major health issue will impact you. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2024: No major health issue will also impact the day.

Resolve the romance-related issues and you should also be careful to overcome the professional challenges. Your commitment will work out at the office. Financial prosperity is another takeaway of the day. No major health issue will also impact the day.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in the love life and ensure you resolve all the past issues in the love life. Value the opinions of your partner and do not impose your thoughts on the partner. Keep the communication open and this will resolve most troubles in the love affair. Leo males may get into an office romance which can impact productivity at work. Single Leos may meet some special today while traveling, at a function, or at a party.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Consider relocating abroad as new opportunities will come up. There can be unusual commotions at work. Some points will be raised against you and do not be sensitive while making vital professional decisions. You need to be careful while making comments at team meetings. Skip office politics that create a ruckus. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships. You can also experiment with new strategies as they will prove to be successful.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Be careful about expenditure. Though wealth will come in, your priority should be to save for the future. A medical emergency will also come up today and you must ensure you have enough money in the coffer. Some females will resolve a monetary issue involving a friend while you are also good to buy electronic appliances and furniture. Additional funds will help businessmen and traders expand their businesses.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Some seniors will recover from past ailments, which is a good sign. Ensure both alcohol and tobacco are not consumed today. Avoid adventure sports, especially mountain biking which can be risky in the second part of the day. You should carry medicines while traveling and must take a healthy diet on time. Some females may complain about gynecological issues.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)