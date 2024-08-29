 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 29, 2024 predicts minor health issues | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 29, 2024 predicts minor health issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 29, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for August 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be sensible and sensitive in your love life.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no task is a challenge for you

Be sensible and sensitive in your love life. Your attitude is crucial in the professional one. Handle wealth carefully. Minor medical issues may also come up.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 29, 2024: Minor health issues may also come up today.

Take up new roles at the office to prove the professional mettle. Shower affection on the partner to have a happy love life. Despite the prosperity, be careful about the expenses. Minor health issues may also come up today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be accommodative in the relationship today. Some old ego-related issues may come up while talking but ensure you resolve them before things go out of hand. You may go back to the ex-lover today but ensure this does not impact the current relationship. Single Leos will find an interesting person and can consider proposing. As the stars of romance are stronger, the response will be positive. For a married couple, this is the best time to start a family.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Stay calm at the office, especially at team meetings as seniors or coworkers may try to provoke you through words. Do not give up on criticism but take it positively. A senior may try to belittle your effort. You must be diplomatic in team sessions. Those who are in government jobs can expect a change in location. Traders, businessmen, and entrepreneurs will be happy to see positive outputs in the earnings. Handle clients with care and you’ll be able to raise funds for further expansions.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will permit you crucial monetary decisions in life. Some fortunate natives will inherit a family property that will enhance their prosperity. There will be minor financial disputes within the family, which you need to avoid. While dealing with properties and investments, you must maintain patience. Renovate the home or buy home consumer appliances but do not consider purchasing a four-wheeler today. You may also require spending on a celebration within the family.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

There can be medical issues. Those who have cardiac or kidney-related ailments will develop complications. Some seniors will develop breathing issues which will require medical attention. Children may have sore throats or even develop bruises while playing. It is good to start the day with light exercise and also maintain a healthy diet rich in proteins and nutrients.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Follow Us On