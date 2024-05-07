 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts romantic relationships | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts romantic relationships

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 07, 2024 12:43 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for May 7, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major hiccup will impact the romantic life.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a moralist

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024. Be sensible and sensitive towards the feelings of your lover. Avoid hurting the emotions.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024. Be sensible and sensitive towards the feelings of your lover. Avoid hurting the emotions.

Keep your love life free from egos. Put in efforts to succeed in professional endeavors. Handle wealth-related issues and invest in stock for good returns.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Your attitude is crucial in the love life. At the office, ensure you work smartly and avoid office politics. Handle money smartly and also enjoy good health.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

No major hiccup will impact the romantic life. Be sensible and sensitive towards the feelings of your lover. Avoid hurting the emotions. Some fortunate single Leos will meet someone special. But before you make any commitment, keep your eyes open as the chances of getting into the wrong relationship are also high. Some male natives will be tempted towards casual hook-ups which can lead to disastrous results. Married Leos should also stay away from extramarital affairs that can cause serious issues in the marital life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You are good at giving the best professional results. Stay focused on the job. Avoid gossip mongers. Your innovative concepts will work out. The second part of the day is good for launching new projects. There will be stiff competition at the workplace but you will succeed in achieving the targets with quality. IT professionals, bankers, healthcare professionals, medical persons, and chefs can try moving abroad and the chances will get clear today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Today is good to try luck in stock, trade, and speculative business. You will be prosperous to donate money to charity. Some Leos will inherit a family property while a legal issue will also be settled. Consider buying a property while traders will succeed in raising funds. Females should also be ready to contribute to a function at the workplace or a party with friends.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will impact the routine life. Leos with a history of cardiac illness may develop complications. Seniors will have sleep-related issues. You may also develop pain at joins. Children will complain about vision-related issues. It is good to skip aerated drinks and have more fruits and vegetables for a meal. Doing yoga in open spaces or meditating for some time can do wonders for your health today.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts romantic relationships
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On