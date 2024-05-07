Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts romantic relationships

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a moralist Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024. Be sensible and sensitive towards the feelings of your lover. Avoid hurting the emotions.

Keep your love life free from egos. Put in efforts to succeed in professional endeavors. Handle wealth-related issues and invest in stock for good returns.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Your attitude is crucial in the love life. At the office, ensure you work smartly and avoid office politics. Handle money smartly and also enjoy good health.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

No major hiccup will impact the romantic life. Be sensible and sensitive towards the feelings of your lover. Avoid hurting the emotions. Some fortunate single Leos will meet someone special. But before you make any commitment, keep your eyes open as the chances of getting into the wrong relationship are also high. Some male natives will be tempted towards casual hook-ups which can lead to disastrous results. Married Leos should also stay away from extramarital affairs that can cause serious issues in the marital life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You are good at giving the best professional results. Stay focused on the job. Avoid gossip mongers. Your innovative concepts will work out. The second part of the day is good for launching new projects. There will be stiff competition at the workplace but you will succeed in achieving the targets with quality. IT professionals, bankers, healthcare professionals, medical persons, and chefs can try moving abroad and the chances will get clear today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Today is good to try luck in stock, trade, and speculative business. You will be prosperous to donate money to charity. Some Leos will inherit a family property while a legal issue will also be settled. Consider buying a property while traders will succeed in raising funds. Females should also be ready to contribute to a function at the workplace or a party with friends.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will impact the routine life. Leos with a history of cardiac illness may develop complications. Seniors will have sleep-related issues. You may also develop pain at joins. Children will complain about vision-related issues. It is good to skip aerated drinks and have more fruits and vegetables for a meal. Doing yoga in open spaces or meditating for some time can do wonders for your health today.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)