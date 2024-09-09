Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024 predicts a happy love affair

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Success is your playmate today Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024. Do not overspend money but you may consider crucial monetary decisions.

Challenges exist in the relationship but your attitude will help in resolving them. Be professional in handling work-related troubles. Prosperity exists.

Overcome the personal issues and this promises a happy love affair. Be careful to be cool even at difficult times at work today. Do not overspend money but you may consider crucial monetary decisions. Health is normal.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while making statements in the relationship as a comment may hurt your lover. The first part of the day is crucial and you may also expect turbulence in the form of the intervention of a third person. Single Leos will also find a new person entering their life today. Those who are in a relationship and are keen to tie knots can consider today to take the final call with the consent of elders. Your family will be supportive today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Do not indulge in office politics today. Your willingness to take up new roles will help you stay in the good book of management. Some professionals will see hiccups in the form of a senior who may belittle the achievements. Your innovative ideas will be accepted by the management. Make the right decisions today to ensure all targets are met before the day ends. Businessmen may find cooperation from different government agencies which will benefit in revenue earning.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be there. You are good to buy a property. You may also financially help a needy relative or friend. Consider investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Leos will launch a new business today which will also bring in fruitful results sooner. Entrepreneurs will sign new deals and this ensures a good inflow of funds for business expansion.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues will be there. Those who have kidney or liver-related issues will develop complications. Children will develop oral issues and females will have skin allergies today. Ensure you do not miss medications and also carry the medical kit while traveling long distances. Seniors may develop sleep-related issues that need medical attention.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)