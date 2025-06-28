Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Leo Horoscope for 28 June 2025: Opportunities will be knocking on your door

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 28, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Understand the demands at work and ensure they are met today.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle the scores with confidence

Look for ways to live happily with your lover. Understand the demands at work and ensure they are met today. There will be no serious health issues as well. 

Leo Horoscope Today: Handle finance smartly and also have good health today.
Leo Horoscope Today: Handle finance smartly and also have good health today.

Stay cool in the love life to keep it engaging. Your professional life will be productive and new tasks will come knocking on the door. Handle finance smartly and also have good health today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today 

Some problems may happen in your love life and you need to resolve them right away. Today, talk with your partner and understand what has gone wrong and how to fix the issues. You need to cut down the influence of a friend or relative on the lover which otherwise can lead to disturbances in the coming days. Some females will fall in love and will also accept a proposal. You may have a romantic dinner where you may introduce the lover to the parents and get their approval.

 

Leo Career Horoscope Today 

Your senior may assign responsibilities that may sound unrealistic but you will succeed in accomplishing them. Some people at the office may complain about your performance but the management would consider it nothing more than gossip. Accountants, bankers, engineers, mechanics, copywriters, animators, videographers, and journalists will have a packed schedule with multiple meetings and in-house activities. Entrepreneurs can pick the first part of the day to launch new concepts.

Leo Money Horoscope Today 

No major monetary issue will be there. This will help settle all pending dues. You may receive a bank loan and some females will also be successful in inheriting a part of the property. A past investment will bring in profits. This may prompt you to invest more today and you can consider the stock market, speculative business, and mutual funds as good options. Businessmen will also be successful in trade expansions.

Leo Health Horoscope Today 

No major medical issues will hamper the routine life. However, those who have asthma-related issues should be careful while venturing into dusty areas. Some females may develop skin infections or sore throats while children may complain about headaches, body pain, and sneezing. Make sure you cut down on eating unhealthy food, which could be one of the primary reasons for your deteriorating health. Stick to homemade food and skip junk food.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

 

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope for 28 June 2025: Opportunities will be knocking on your door
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On