Leo Horoscope for 28 June 2025: Opportunities will be knocking on your door

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle the scores with confidence Look for ways to live happily with your lover. Understand the demands at work and ensure they are met today. There will be no serious health issues as well. Leo Horoscope Today: Handle finance smartly and also have good health today.

Stay cool in the love life to keep it engaging. Your professional life will be productive and new tasks will come knocking on the door. Handle finance smartly and also have good health today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Some problems may happen in your love life and you need to resolve them right away. Today, talk with your partner and understand what has gone wrong and how to fix the issues. You need to cut down the influence of a friend or relative on the lover which otherwise can lead to disturbances in the coming days. Some females will fall in love and will also accept a proposal. You may have a romantic dinner where you may introduce the lover to the parents and get their approval.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your senior may assign responsibilities that may sound unrealistic but you will succeed in accomplishing them. Some people at the office may complain about your performance but the management would consider it nothing more than gossip. Accountants, bankers, engineers, mechanics, copywriters, animators, videographers, and journalists will have a packed schedule with multiple meetings and in-house activities. Entrepreneurs can pick the first part of the day to launch new concepts.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there. This will help settle all pending dues. You may receive a bank loan and some females will also be successful in inheriting a part of the property. A past investment will bring in profits. This may prompt you to invest more today and you can consider the stock market, speculative business, and mutual funds as good options. Businessmen will also be successful in trade expansions.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will hamper the routine life. However, those who have asthma-related issues should be careful while venturing into dusty areas. Some females may develop skin infections or sore throats while children may complain about headaches, body pain, and sneezing. Make sure you cut down on eating unhealthy food, which could be one of the primary reasons for your deteriorating health. Stick to homemade food and skip junk food.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)