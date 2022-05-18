Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 18, 2022

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

Dear Leo born, get set geared up for an exciting day full of new possibilities and desires today. You shall make the most of it by your courageous and bold attitude. Be specific of your wants and don’t fall for people who fake it. Beware of diplomatic people around you. You can have some monetary gains as well but all you need is to have the right vision to go through the challenges that you might face in the future. Your gut feeling can also stay string and you shall listen to what your heart says at the moment and it can guide you with the right path. You can also get on a exploring spree today and might find yourself intrigued to explore new places and monuments around you in the future.

Leo Finance Today

Today, you can spend some good amount of money in your home renovation or repairing services. Also, if you are planning to apply for a bank loan from sometime, it might get approved today as well.

Leo Family Today

Your family history of getting infuriated at smallest issues in life is going to reflect in yourself. You shall maintain a check on your anger and deal with all your family members with some patience and calm.

Leo Career Today

The relevant checks that you have put in your career path to ensure a quick and long-lasting success in your professional journey is going to bring you good results today. Also, your boss can stay impressed of your work.

Leo Health Today

This is peak summer season and during this time you shall be dependent on liquid diet and drink seasonal fresh fruit juices and detox drinks to keep your hydrated and maintain a good body temperature.

Leo Love Life Today

The romance between you and your spouse is getting lost because you are not making any moves and there has been monotony in your life since a long time. Make some changes in your relationship for its longevity.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky color: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

