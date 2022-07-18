Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 18, '22 states, great finances

LEO(Jul 23-Aug 23) Leos will have a reason to smile today as they may find the day exciting and beneficial. Things are expected to improve in all spheres of your life. Success in completing difficult assignments brings a lot of laurels at work. Your finances will go through a positive phase today. Improvement in financial position will allow you to make a small investment and you will be sensible enough not to overspend. Family members will be very positive and supportive of all your plans. Leos should take this opportunity to fix what is broken and to look for peace of mind. The romantic front will need tender handling as you navigate some tumultuous times. You will need to set out early to reach your destination in time. Leo natives can be instrumental in planning something exciting on the social front. This may add to your popularity. A decision regarding the property will be to your liking. Also, getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some.

Leo Finance Today The monetary position is likely to remain satisfactory provided you don’t indulge in careless expenditure. Leo natives will be successful in clearing all your business confusion today. Financial gains are certain if you consider all pros and cons while investing.

Leo Family Today Family is likely to be supportive of your career and provide full encouragement to your efforts. You may find daily chores a lot easier to handle than daily health lectures from parents! Do not shrink domestic responsibilities, Leos!

Leo Career Today Getting the hang of something complicated is possible and is likely to make your life easy on the professional front. Technical professionals may find excellent opportunities to work aboard coming their way today.

Leo Health Today Morning workouts or evening walks may help you in maintaining a high level of fitness. Your dedicated efforts enable you to keep your brain alert through exercises. You may find a remarkable improvement in your mental strength shortly.

Leo Love Life Today Failure of committed Leos to resist temptation around them could land them in deep trouble. So, check your conduct. Parents of some love birds may be opposed to their romantic involvement. Communicate well and avoid being unreasonable today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

