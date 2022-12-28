Leo Horoscope Today, December 28, 2022: Great results with your health

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, you are looking for a great start to your health and love life today. You may spend great time with your partner and feeling positive and energetic. You should avoid any last-minute long drive or air travel, as it may prove expensive. Your money matters maybe lucky today with wise financial decisions and your investment getting you lot of profit. If you wish to purchase any property or land, you can also consider overseas option. You may avail a good payback. If you are married, love your spouse, consider her/him as your world. If you are a bachelor or spinster, love your significant to the moon and back. Your love stars are in favour of you this day. Cherish the moments.

Leo Finance Today

You may make stupendous profit today in stocks and your investments made through banks. Your stars favor a good fortune and wealth today. Your decision to make any investment may give your good return and you may make money. Your expenses on daily spends may come down and overall you may save lot of money.

Leo Family Today

You may have pleasant time with your family, watching T.V and talking to them. You may feel relaxed at home and may enjoy good food with your family. You may plan shopping and going out/watching movies with family.

Leo Career Today

You can manage your work well and complete your work on time. You can get more work and expect appreciation from anyone in the office. But avoid saying ‘No’ to your Boss today. Smile a lot and your day maybe happy.

Leo Health Today

You may feel energetic and happy, you may recover well from any old injury. You may do exercise today actively and overall feel positive.

Leo Love Life Today

You may spend a great time with your partner, cherishing company. You together, may plan some shopping or going out for parties or meeting old friends. You can look forward to some great memories.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

