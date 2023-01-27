Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today, January 27, 2023: Appraisal on cards

Leo Horoscope Today, January 27, 2023: Appraisal on cards

horoscope
Published on Jan 27, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Horoscope Today for January 27 to read the daily astrological prediction for Leo. Some may be promoted to higher designations today and increased salary may also improve your financial condition.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today for January 27, 2023: The day is not less than a blessing
Leo Daily Horoscope Today for January 27, 2023: The day is not less than a blessing
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The day is not less than a blessing. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may get chance to impress your clients and shine on the work front. Some may be promoted to higher designations today and increased salary may also improve your financial condition. Freshers may also find it easy to crack an important interview and impress interviewers. Healthwise, day seems fine. Meditation or yoga may become the key to lead a happy and healthy life. Your love partner may send you flowers or romantic gifts today to impress you and bring smile on your face. Family members may be busy with a big religious event at home. Everything may go well, but avoid buying or selling property today or sign any property paper.

What do your planetary positions predict about your day?

Leo Finance Today:

Rise in income is indicated for some, but expenses may also increase. Some may end up spending money on unwanted things. You may book a stay in a resort and splurge on lots of entertainment activities.

Leo Family Today:

You need to maintain work life balance and take some time off work to relax with your loved ones and enjoy the day with them. If you are planning to give your property on rent, background verification is important.

Leo Career Today:

Appraisal or promotion is on the cards for some. IT professionals may get chance to travel abroad to meet new clients. You may expand your business with the help of new business partner.

Leo Health Today:

It is a good day as far as your health is concerned. You may start eating home cooked food and increase your water intake. Your mental health may also improve and you may find ways to relax today.

Leo Love Life Today:

You may spend quality time with beloved and try some bonding activities. Physical touch of your partner may feel you calm. Married couples may try to add spark to their love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Light Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope leo + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope leo + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out