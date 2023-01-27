Leo Horoscope Today, January 27, 2023: Appraisal on cards

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The day is not less than a blessing. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may get chance to impress your clients and shine on the work front. Some may be promoted to higher designations today and increased salary may also improve your financial condition. Freshers may also find it easy to crack an important interview and impress interviewers. Healthwise, day seems fine. Meditation or yoga may become the key to lead a happy and healthy life. Your love partner may send you flowers or romantic gifts today to impress you and bring smile on your face. Family members may be busy with a big religious event at home. Everything may go well, but avoid buying or selling property today or sign any property paper.

What do your planetary positions predict about your day?

Leo Finance Today:

Rise in income is indicated for some, but expenses may also increase. Some may end up spending money on unwanted things. You may book a stay in a resort and splurge on lots of entertainment activities.

Leo Family Today:

You need to maintain work life balance and take some time off work to relax with your loved ones and enjoy the day with them. If you are planning to give your property on rent, background verification is important.

Leo Career Today:

Appraisal or promotion is on the cards for some. IT professionals may get chance to travel abroad to meet new clients. You may expand your business with the help of new business partner.

Leo Health Today:

It is a good day as far as your health is concerned. You may start eating home cooked food and increase your water intake. Your mental health may also improve and you may find ways to relax today.

Leo Love Life Today:

You may spend quality time with beloved and try some bonding activities. Physical touch of your partner may feel you calm. Married couples may try to add spark to their love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Light Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

