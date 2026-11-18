Your spouse will be supportive today, bringing reassurance to a personal matter and making you feel that you have someone by your side. You may feel more romantic and inclined to focus on things you can accomplish together. The Moon in Aquarius in your seventh house all day places partnerships at the centre of your experiences, bringing your spouse or a business contact into greater focus. Other people may play an important role in shaping your plans, and you will be more interested in understanding their perspectives. Even an ordinary conversation between daily responsibilities could carry significance. The day's strongest personal promise is the support of your spouse, which may bring warmth and reassurance.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Your romantic mood will make spending time with your spouse particularly appealing. You will enjoy having someone with whom you can share your thoughts and feelings. Rahu in Aquarius, your seventh house, increases your desire for partnership and may make you more curious about the other person's plans. You will want meaningful responses and a stronger sense of connection in your conversations. Affection will find its place in everyday interactions, fitting naturally around work and domestic responsibilities. Showing kindness towards the women in your life will also be important. The day favours expressing your feelings openly and allowing your spouse's support to strengthen your bond.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
This is a favourable day for studies, with discussions helping you remain engaged in your learning. Mercury in Libra, your third house, supports communication and academic activities, making practical exchanges particularly useful for clarifying tasks. You will feel comfortable asking questions and following up on the answers. In business, growth through a new partnership is possible, and fresh offers may come your way. A business discussion could deserve special attention because another person's involvement may influence your plans. The day favours exploring how a potential partnership could contribute to your existing work. Students will benefit from focusing on their subjects, while businesspeople may find opportunities to assess new offers and their practical value. Collaboration will be the key professional theme today.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
The day favours increasing your savings and giving the money you set aside a more definite place in your financial plans. You will be interested in retaining a portion of your income while balancing your regular commitments. A new business offer may also lead to financial discussions, although any potential growth will need careful consideration. The stronger financial emphasis remains on saving and keeping your resources available. Avoid speculative investments today. Reviewing how much you can comfortably save will give your financial decisions a clearer direction. You may feel more motivated to achieve a savings goal when it is connected to something you and your spouse have discussed.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
Your health may feel below its usual level, making your food choices particularly important. Be mindful of what you eat, especially when conversations and daily responsibilities occupy your attention. Regular exercise will also play a useful role in maintaining your well-being, so try to remain consistent with your routine. Although your romantic mood may bring emotional satisfaction, your physical health will require equal attention. You may become more conscious of how your everyday habits affect your overall well-being. Familiar meals and your usual exercise routine will help you maintain a comfortable balance.
Tip for the Day: Accept your spouse's help, and give your meals and exercise routine proper attention.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More