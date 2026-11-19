A decision about partnership will come into focus, with a business offer or a new association possible today. Someone else's involvement will matter to the shape of your plans, and you will feel keen to know where things stand. The Moon in Aquarius in your seventh house all day makes a partner or business contact central to events. There is encouragement in these dealings, although the pace will feel slower than your enthusiasm. You will want an answer that lets you move forward.
A legal matter also looks favorable, while remaining a matter whose outcome takes its own course. A straightforward conversation will help you understand the place another person has in your plans.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your spouse will strengthen, bringing a welcome sense of being closely involved in each other's lives. Young couples may meet after a long separation, and that possibility gives the day a distinctly hopeful note. Singles may receive a marriage proposal, opening a serious conversation about companionship. These possibilities will draw your attention toward the future of a relationship, even while the day's strongest pleasure comes from feeling connected now.
You will want to hear what the other person thinks. Children may display unusual fearlessness, adding an energetic note to family exchanges. Their boldness is likely to stand out against the more careful pace of adult decisions. Shared time will feel especially meaningful.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
A business partner or an offer may come your way, making discussion an important part of work. You will feel ready to put yourself forward and explain what you can contribute. Mars in Leo, your first house, adds drive and personal force, alongside a quicker temper. That energy will make waiting feel particularly uncomfortable. Watch impatience with delayed answers; it will put unnecessary strain on a useful exchange.
Students will need thorough study to give themselves a sound chance of good results. A full understanding of the lesson will matter more than the initial feeling of confidence. Careful preparation will suit today's work, especially when another person's response is still pending. Your own part can receive steady attention in the meantime.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
Money or practical support from your in-laws may arrive unexpectedly, bringing a welcome possibility into a day centered on relationships. Shared finances will still move slowly. Saturn in Pisces, your eighth house, is retrograde during Ashtama Shani, adding weight to private financial worries and delaying answers about money held or managed together. You will feel the gap between wanting clarity and having it.
An encouraging offer may therefore sit alongside a question that remains open. Simple arrangements will be easier to follow while the position develops. A favorable indication in a legal matter can improve the outlook, though it leaves the eventual result to be established. Your financial thinking will be closely tied to another person's involvement.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
Your energy will feel forceful, but health calls for a careful pace today. The urge to keep moving will be strong even when a private worry is taking up attention. You are likely to feel more settled when the day's demands are kept simple and there is room between one commitment and the next.
Waiting for an answer will feel tiring in its own way. A quieter interval will help you notice how much energy you have already used. The day favors sensible limits around activity, particularly after an emotionally involved conversation. By the evening, familiar company will feel more comfortable than another demanding engagement. Rest will deserve as much space as the day's forward momentum.
Tip for the Day: Keep your plans simple while a partner works toward a clear answer.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More