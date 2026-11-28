Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Leo Horoscope

You may look to your family for emotional support today, as your confidence feels less steady than usual. You will want someone to listen to your concerns and take them seriously. The day may bring mixed emotions. Jupiter in Leo, your first house, supports authority and a hopeful outlook, even as you find yourself needing encouragement. You will still be able to present yourself confidently when required, although privately you may appreciate reassurance. A social opportunity or good news from a friend could give you something pleasant to think about before your attention turns inward. As the day progresses, familiar surroundings may become more appealing, and you may feel less inclined to keep every conversation going.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

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Your spouse may feel annoyed with you, making the atmosphere at home somewhat delicate. You will want comfort, although the response you hope for may take time to emerge. Venus in Libra, your third house, brings affection into communication and increases your interest in small pleasures. A warm message or gentle exchange may therefore feel particularly valuable. You will be drawn towards familiar and easy conversations. A short discussion may mean more when it allows you to express your mood honestly. Your relationship will remain on your mind, especially as your desire for company competes with a growing need for solitude.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

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Students may spend time on unproductive activities, making sustained study difficult. Your attention could drift towards immediate distractions, leaving important tasks unfinished. The day may require more mental effort than your mood is ready to provide. Businesspeople may undertake a long journey, but the outcome is unlikely to be particularly rewarding. Work-related travel may therefore feel less satisfying than the effort involved suggests. Your outward confidence will still help you handle ordinary responsibilities. When a larger programme feels difficult to manage, focusing on one simple and achievable task will give your working day a clearer direction.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Your expenses are likely to exceed your income today, and a financial loss is also possible. Keep optional spending under control. Purchases made for pleasure or comfort may seem particularly appealing when you are looking for an emotional lift. Money matters will remain on your mind, as outgoings may be more noticeable than incoming funds. You will become more aware of the cost of familiar comforts and how quickly smaller purchases can add up. The desire to feel better may sit close to the temptation to spend, making financial restraint especially important. Leo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your expenses are likely to exceed your income today, and a financial loss is also possible. Keep optional spending under control. Purchases made for pleasure or comfort may seem particularly appealing when you are looking for an emotional lift. Money matters will remain on your mind, as outgoings may be more noticeable than incoming funds. You will become more aware of the cost of familiar comforts and how quickly smaller purchases can add up. The desire to feel better may sit close to the temptation to spend, making financial restraint especially important. Leo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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The Moon begins the day in Gemini in your eleventh house, bringing gatherings, social contacts and good news from a friend into focus. It then moves into Cancer in your twelfth house early in the morning, shifting attention towards expenses, tiredness and solitude. Your desire for company may gradually soften, making quiet surroundings more appealing. Pay attention to your food choices, and prefer simple, familiar meals. You will appreciate having fewer demands on your attention once your responsibilities are complete. An early night may help you recover, particularly after a day when maintaining your emotional balance has required extra effort.

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Tip for the Day: Keep the evening quiet and ask plainly for the reassurance you want.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)