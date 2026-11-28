Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)
Daily Prediction says,
You may look to your family for emotional support today, as your confidence feels less steady than usual. You will want someone to listen to your concerns and take them seriously. The day may bring mixed emotions. Jupiter in Leo, your first house, supports authority and a hopeful outlook, even as you find yourself needing encouragement. You will still be able to present yourself confidently when required, although privately you may appreciate reassurance. A social opportunity or good news from a friend could give you something pleasant to think about before your attention turns inward. As the day progresses, familiar surroundings may become more appealing, and you may feel less inclined to keep every conversation going.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Your spouse may feel annoyed with you, making the atmosphere at home somewhat delicate. You will want comfort, although the response you hope for may take time to emerge. Venus in Libra, your third house, brings affection into communication and increases your interest in small pleasures. A warm message or gentle exchange may therefore feel particularly valuable. You will be drawn towards familiar and easy conversations. A short discussion may mean more when it allows you to express your mood honestly. Your relationship will remain on your mind, especially as your desire for company competes with a growing need for solitude.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Students may spend time on unproductive activities, making sustained study difficult. Your attention could drift towards immediate distractions, leaving important tasks unfinished. The day may require more mental effort than your mood is ready to provide. Businesspeople may undertake a long journey, but the outcome is unlikely to be particularly rewarding. Work-related travel may therefore feel less satisfying than the effort involved suggests. Your outward confidence will still help you handle ordinary responsibilities. When a larger programme feels difficult to manage, focusing on one simple and achievable task will give your working day a clearer direction.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
Your expenses are likely to exceed your income today, and a financial loss is also possible. Keep optional spending under control. Purchases made for pleasure or comfort may seem particularly appealing when you are looking for an emotional lift. Money matters will remain on your mind, as outgoings may be more noticeable than incoming funds. You will become more aware of the cost of familiar comforts and how quickly smaller purchases can add up. The desire to feel better may sit close to the temptation to spend, making financial restraint especially important.
Leo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your expenses are likely to exceed your income today, and a financial loss is also possible. Keep optional spending under control. Purchases made for pleasure or comfort may seem particularly appealing when you are looking for an emotional lift. Money matters will remain on your mind, as outgoings may be more noticeable than incoming funds. You will become more aware of the cost of familiar comforts and how quickly smaller purchases can add up. The desire to feel better may sit close to the temptation to spend, making financial restraint especially important.
Leo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
The Moon begins the day in Gemini in your eleventh house, bringing gatherings, social contacts and good news from a friend into focus. It then moves into Cancer in your twelfth house early in the morning, shifting attention towards expenses, tiredness and solitude. Your desire for company may gradually soften, making quiet surroundings more appealing. Pay attention to your food choices, and prefer simple, familiar meals. You will appreciate having fewer demands on your attention once your responsibilities are complete. An early night may help you recover, particularly after a day when maintaining your emotional balance has required extra effort.
Tip for the Day: Keep the evening quiet and ask plainly for the reassurance you want.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com